Hall of Famer duo signs a big contract with WWE - Reports

In the last few months, several performers have returned to WWE, signing brand-new deals with the company under the leadership of Triple H. The latest to join this list is The Steiner Brothers, who have reportedly inked a new legends contract with the global juggernaut.

It's no secret that Scott and Rick Steiner are two of the most influential tag team wrestlers of all time. Apart from that, the former was also a successful singles star, having won the WCW World Championship once. The uber-popular duo was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year.

As per a report by PWInsider, The Steiner Brothers have become the latest addition to the list of veterans who have signed a legends contract with WWE.

The Undertaker, The Boogeyman, and Mick Foley, to name a few, are other Hall of Famers who also inked the aforementioned contract with the global juggernaut.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers PWInsider confirmed that The Steiner Brothers are signed to a Legends deal with WWE. PWInsider confirmed that The Steiner Brothers are signed to a Legends deal with WWE. https://t.co/P8oUmG0S9g

Rick Steiner was also involved in a high-profile storyline in NXT last year alongside his son and NXT Champion Bron Breakker. The duo of Joe Gacy and Harland kidnapped the 61-year-old legend on the April 5th, 2022, edition of the show.

Since The Steiner Brothers are seemingly a part of WWE now, it remains to be seen if they will appear more frequently on TV after signing new contracts.

WWE and Triple H could bring back another tag team

If a recent report by Fightful Select is to be believed, Triple H was also attempting to bring The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering back to the company.

The former RAW Tag Team Champions were a dominant force in the company, though they struggled to find their footing on the main roster. Akam and Rezar were among the several talents released by the company in 2020 as part of budget cuts stemming from the pandemic.

CrispyWrestling 🎮 @DakotaKaiEra Per Fightful: WWE have discussed a potential return for Authors Of Pain alongside Paul Ellering! #WWE Per Fightful: WWE have discussed a potential return for Authors Of Pain alongside Paul Ellering! #WWE https://t.co/EixmFT7CQO

Since HHH has come to power, there's been a renewed focus on the tag team division on both RAW and SmackDown. It's safe to say the addition of The Authors of Pain will only further bolster the division, no matter which brand they end up on.

Are you excited to see The Steiner Brothers sign a deal with the global juggernaut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

