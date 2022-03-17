On Saturday, April 2, NXT Stand & Deliver will be held just hours before Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event will serve as the entrée before The Show of Shows later that night.

Stand & Deliver will take place at the American Airlines Center in the heart of Dallas, Texas. SmackDown, WWE Hall of Fame, and RAW will take place throughout a four-day weekend of shows at the same venue.

Tickets are currently on sale, but according to Ticketmaster, as of this writing, a plethora of seats are still available. Compared to previous major NXT events over WrestleMania weekend, which have sold out arenas, NXT Stand & Deliver does not have that same desired effect.

WrestleTix @WrestleTix

Sat • Apr 02 • 12:00 PM

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX



Available Tickets => 1,773

Current Setup/Capacity => 5,059

Tickets Distributed => 3,286



The NXT brand has undergone a revamp since the summer of 2021. The popular black-and-gold version of the show is now a more colourful developmental focused offering. More main roster WWE Superstars have appeared recently to give the Tuesday night show a boost.

Though, with that said, what is the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 match card so far?

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller or A-Kid vs. Roderick Strong or Solo Sikoa vs. TBD in a Five-Man Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship

Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) vs. MSK (Nash Carter and Wes Lee) in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Tag Team Championship

Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) (c) vs. Kay Lee Ray and Io Shirai or Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D'Angelo

Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade for the NXT Women's Championship

Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship

What happened at NXT Stand & Deliver last year?

Dan Niles @DanNilesWrestle

#21: Kyle O'Reilly Vs 25 Best Matches Of The Year#21: Kyle O'Reilly Vs Adam Cole - Unsanctioned Match, NXT Takeover: Stand And Deliver 25 Best Matches Of The Year#21: Kyle O'Reilly Vs Adam Cole- Unsanctioned Match, NXT Takeover: Stand And Deliver https://t.co/1zhpRRyifw

Last year, NXT Stand & Deliver was a TakeOver event and followed the same path as WrestleMania by being a two-night extravaganza.

The showcase took place from the WWE Performance Center, with a small fraction of fans attending. Night one was headlined by Raquel González, defeating Io Shirai to become the new NXT Women's Champion.

Night two was headlined by Killer Kross, defeating Finn Bálor to become the new NXT Champion, plus Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole ending their rivalry in an Unsanctioned Match, in which O'Reilly took home the victory.

