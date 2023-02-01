What is the WWE PPV Schedule for 2023? Dates, timing, and tentative schedule of WrestleMania, Elimination Chamber, and more

The first WWE PPV kicked off in spectacular fashion with the Royal Rumble on January 28 at the Alamodome. However, fans can expect a lot more action in the upcoming months from the promotion.

The next WWE PPV will be the Elimination Chamber on February 18, 2023, at Centre Bell in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, at 8 ET/5 PT.

So far, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, and Raquel Rodriguez are scheduled to compete inside the Elimination Chamber for a shot at the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Austin Theory will also defend the United States Title against Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, and two other superstars inside the chamber.

WrestleMania Hollywood will be the main roster's next event, and it's one that fans are highly anticipating. The two-night affair will take place at the SoFi Stadium on April 1 and 2. The expected start time will also be around 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

The WWE Premium Live Event after 'Mania on the main roster is Money in the Bank, which will be an international event. MITB 2023 will be held at the O2 Arena in London, England, on July 1, 2023.

Other WWE shows, SummerSlam, Crown Jewel, and Survivor Series, among others, still have no dates or locations planned as of writing.

As far as NXT is concerned, there are only two confirmed events so far. Vengeance Day on February 4, 2023, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, will be their next event. Prior to WrestleMania, fans will first be treated to the Stand and Deliver event on April 1, 2023, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber PPV might feature a hometown superstar

The aftermath of the Royal Rumble PPV saw Jey Uso and Sami Zayn leaving The Bloodline after the former Honorary Uce betrayed Roman Reigns. Based on reports, The Tribal Chief might put his attention elsewhere before his 'Mania 39 match against Cody Rhodes.

In a recent report from Dave Meltzer, he seemingly confirmed that the Canadian superstar will meet The Head of the Table at the February 18 premium live event in Canada.

Another top superstar who is rumored to appear in the upcoming WWE event is Brock Lesnar. As per Meltzer, The Beast should appear at the event. It's still unknown if his opponent will be Bobby Lashley or maybe even Gunther after their epic face-off during the Rumble match.

The upcoming WWE event is something a lot of fans are excited about. Aside from the high tension during the build-up, potential surprises might also occur during the show.

