What is WWE reportedly planning for Sami Zayn for RAW tonight? Interesting idea revealed

Sami Zayn may be the most popular face on WWE programming today. He is the only babyface that got the crowd to turn against the awe-inspiring Roman Reigns, a feat even John Cena and Drew McIntyre couldn't accomplish. Fans are rallying behind the former Intercontinental Champion, who is currently having the run of a lifetime.

The former Honorary Uce of The Bloodline is set to face The Tribal Chief at the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE in Montreal, his hometown. The live crowd will be red-hot for Sami Zayn. WWE has done a commendable job of building Zayn as a credible challenger for Reigns, and an exciting spoiler has emerged to further the same direction.

Xero News is reporting that WWE is planning to have Cody Rhodes, the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner, put over Zayn in a "big way" on the upcoming February 13 episode of RAW.

The indication seems clear. The company wants to bill the 38-year-old SmackDown Superstar as a massive threat to The Head of The Table. However, the exact details of the segment were kept a secret.

Xero News @NewsXero Cody is expected to put over Sami tomorrow in a big way



Exploring the possibilities here would be another riveting game. The American Nightmare could predict a massive upset at Elimination Chamber, where Zayn defeats Reigns. Rhodes could also claim that he wants to face The Master Strategist instead of The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39.

The two popular superstars could work together to take down a heel tandem, e.g. The Judgment Day. Upon their victory, The American Nightmare could raise Zayn's arm in praise. Another possibility would see them grill Paul Heyman on the mic together.

A red-hot Sami Zayn could put a significant dent in Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania plans

The currently scheduled main event for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood is Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes. If the three-time IC Champion pulls off a minor miracle by upsetting Reigns, the match-up could change to a one-on-one contest between Zayn and Rhodes.

Another possibility is that it turns into a Triple Threat Match featuring Reigns, Zayn, and Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This transition would be markedly similar to Daniel Bryan's sudden inclusion into the main event of WrestleMania a handful of weeks before The Show of Shows.

Either way, Sami Zayn's sky-high popularity has thrown a significant dent in The American Nightmare's Mania aspirations. He may not receive a one-on-one opportunity, nor may he have his feel-good moment by dethroning the most dominant champion of the 21st century.

