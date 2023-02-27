What was WWE's original match card for WrestleMania 39? Early plans reportedly revealed

WrestleMania season is upon us. As The Show of Shows inches closer, the match card has begun to take shape since a handful of championship matches have already been announced.

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes, the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match winner. Meanwhile, Asuka will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. In a WrestleMania rematch, Rhea Ripley will face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

However, these championship matches were never originally planned. Late last fall, internal plans called for a long-rumored dream match between Reigns and The Rock, presumably for the Universal Championship. On WrestleMania: Night One, Seth Rollins was seemingly meant to face Cody Rhodes or Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns on if he’s facing The Rock at Wrestlemania 39 🍿 Roman Reigns on if he’s facing The Rock at Wrestlemania 39 🍿 https://t.co/2AJENZKzFi

According to Fightful Select, those plans were called off when it became evident that The Rock wouldn't be wrestling at 'Mania. Eventually, the second world championship encounter was scrapped, and WWE went ahead with Reigns vs. Rhodes without splitting the titles.

However, Rollins and McIntyre have found creative solace elsewhere. The Visionary looks set to face Logan Paul at The Show of Shows. The Scottish Warrior is expected to be involved in a Triple Threat match for the Intercontinental Championship.

A similar pattern was observed with the plans for the top female stars. Charlotte Flair was allegedly set to move to RAW for a dream match-up with Bianca Belair. But Ronda Rousey took a hiatus which forced a change in plans. The Baddest Woman on The Planet is expected to team up with Shayna Baszler to face Damage CTRL at 'Mania for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Despite the changes, the WrestleMania 39 match card is still thrilling

With so many last-minute changes, one would expect everything to seem stale and uninteresting. However, the WrestleMania 39 match card is nothing short of spectacular.

Reigns vs. Rhodes may not have the same appeal as Reigns vs. The Rock, but it has the fans talking, especially with Sami Zayn looming in the background. Rollins vs. Logan Paul can steal the show any night, and the feud has genuine heat.

Flair vs. Ripley will mark the genesis of a new top star as The Eradicator finally gets her WrestleMania moment. Asuka's new character makes her a massive threat to Belair's RAW Women's Championship reign.

As for the rumored Intercontinental Championship match, Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre will likely be a "banger."

