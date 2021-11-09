WWE's pay-per-view schedule was stacked for 2021. A total of 13 pay-per-views have already taken place in 2021, including one show in Saudi Arabia and three NXT TakeOvers.

It's already November so there isn't much time left in 2021, however, two more pay-per-views are scheduled for this year.

So what is WWE's pay-per-view schedule for the rest of 2021?

Fans will witness WWE's major brands square off against each other at Survivor Series, which will take place on November 21st. The last pay-per-view for this year is WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs, which is scheduled for December 12th.

In 2022, WWE may conduct even more pay-per-views now that the pandemic era has ended. Unlike 2021, it is expected that at least two Saudi Arabia pay-per-views will happen in 2022, increasing the total count of 2022 pay-per-view events.

How many matches are expected to take place at WWE Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view?

Survivor Series is an event where SmackDown and RAW collide against each other to determine the superior brand. All champions from RAW and SmackDown usually participate in singles matches against each other.

Accordingly, at least six matches will take place, including two 5-on-5 traditional Survivor Series tag team matches and numerous Champion vs. Champion matches.

Who are the competitors in the 5-on-5 traditional Survivor Series?

WWE recently announced the men's and women's teams that will represent their respective brands at the event, and both matches seem amazing.

The men's team representing RAW will consist of Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Dominik Mysterio.

Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Happy Corbin, King Xavier Woods, and Jeff Hardy will represent SmackDown.

RAW has chosen Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Queen Zelina Vega, Liv Morgan, and Carmella for its women's team.

The team of Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and Aliyah will participate in the women's 5-on-5 match from SmackDown's side.

Expectedly, WWE Champion Big E will face Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the event. Seth Rollins has earned himself a shot at the WWE title, so there's a slight chance of him replacing Big E as the WWE Champion.

What do you think? Which brand will emerge dominant at Survivor Series 2021? Sound off in the comments section!

