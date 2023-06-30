What does WWE's Seth Rollins think of Prime? His honest opinion may surprise you

Seth Rollins is one of the biggest names in WWE. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion has become a massive draw for the company. Time after time, The Visionary has feuded with some top names and managed to come out on top.

One entertaining rivalry Rollins had this year was with Logan Paul. The two clashed at WrestleMania 39, in a match where Rollins walked out victorious. While quite some time has passed since then, Rollins recently tasted a bottle of Prime, an energy drink owned by Logan Paul.

On a recent episode of Snack Wars on YouTube, Rollins appeared on the show to determine whether English snacks or American snacks were better. During the segment, Rollins was given a bottle of Prime that went up against the famous British drink Dandelion and Burdock. Before drinking Prime, Rollins said:

"First of all, sc**w this crap right here. I can't endorse anything Logan Paul-related or KSI related."

However, upon drinking the bottle of Prime, Rollins' opinion changed as he liked what he had. Before taking a sip, The Visionary explained his rivalry with Paul and his business partner KSI. After that, he took a sip and said that the drink was good.

"Oh yeah, that's good... I hate it! I hate the way it makes me feel inside. But it's just, it's good. It's a good drink... Yeah, point to the Prime. You owe me, Logan."

Seth Rollins will be in action at Money in the Bank

Ever since Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles to win the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions, The Visionary has gone on to become one of the most active champions in WWE.

At Money in the Bank this weekend, Seth Rollins will face his toughest challenge yet in Finn Balor. Balor has revenge on his mind after having to relinquish the Universal Championship following an injury suffered at the hands of Rollins seven years ago at SummerSlam. The story has been brought up numerous times en route to the MITB bout.

#WWERAW Finn Bálor: "You want the guy that beat you 7 years ago?He's gone. He's dead... this guy is much worse." Finn Bálor: "You want the guy that beat you 7 years ago?He's gone. He's dead... this guy is much worse."#WWERAW https://t.co/ACohqaDMP3

Leading up to the match, The Judgment Day member has attacked Rollins multiple times. While he attacked The Visionary on Monday Night RAW, he made sure not to spare him on NXT Gold Rush. After Seth Rollins defended his title against Bron Breakker on NXT, Balor once again beat up the champion.

The match will surely entice fans as Rollins will be determined to remain champion at the end of the bout on July 1.

