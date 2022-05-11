Cody Rhodes recently returned to WWE, and it has been a thrill ride. His rivalry with Seth "Freakin" Rollins has been one of the best parts of the current product.

Although he now has blonde hair, fans might remember that his hair was dark brown in his first tenure with the company. If you're wondering what color his hair was at birth, we've got you covered.

What is WWE star Cody Rhodes' natural hair color?

The answer is blonde. The current WWE Superstar used to dye his hair black for a different look. However, his real hair is brown blonde, just like his father Dusty Rhodes and brother Dustin Rhodes. It can also be seen in some of his rare childhood photos.

Cody Rhodes has dyed his hair multiple times

After he left WWE in 2016, The American Nightmare worked in multiple pro-wrestling promotions. He became a major name in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Ring Of Honor (ROH) and later joined All Elite Wrestling.

Although he usually had blonde hair in that period, he dyed it black for some time. In 2020, he appeared with black hair, leaving fans curious about the change.

AEW posted an interview of the former TNT Champion on their YouTube channel, where he addressed the change of his hair color. He said that it was a reference unfortunately not many understood.

“Blondes have more fun, and nobody got it when I dyed my hair black. It was a play on Death of Superman, he had the mullet, he had a change, he had a different outfit — nobody got it.” said Cody Rhodes.

A few days later, the former AEW star dyed his hair back to blonde and has kept it ever since.

As of now, his rivalry with Seth Rollins has become one of the most interesting things about WWE. He now aims to win the world title. Hopefully, fans will see him fulfill his dream soon.

