What does WWE star Penta look like without his mask?

By Love Verma
Published Aug 19, 2025 02:27 GMT
Penta is currently a WWE star. [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]
Penta is currently a WWE star. [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]

Penta continues to impress the WWE Universe on Monday Night RAW. The masked man defeated Xavier Woods on the latest episode of the red brand using the Mexican Destroyer. The former AEW star also delivers some high-flying action that everyone loves.

However, many fans are indeed curious to see what Penta looks like without a mask. There have been several instances in the past when superstars attempted to take off Penta's mask and reveal his identity. During one of his matches in All Elite Wrestling, his face was nearly visible.

This happened on the November 11, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite. Here, Penta faced Rey Fenix in a singles match, which resulted in his mask being ripped off. It was a significant moment where the masked man's real face was clearly visible.

You can check the image of Penta unmasked below:

Penta was once almost unmasked in AEW. [Image credits: AEW on YouTube]
Penta was once almost unmasked in AEW. [Image credits: AEW on YouTube]

Besides that, it remains to be seen how Penta will be booked on Monday Night RAW. His victory over Xavier Woods allows him to continue the momentum on the red brand.

Gunther once tried to unmask Penta during a WWE live event

During his WWE run, Gunther unmasked Penta at a live event in July 2025, but somehow the 40-year-old star managed to keep his face hidden from the cameras. At that time, The Ring General was the World Heavyweight Champion, and to emerge victorious, he unmasked the Mexican star.

Soon after the victory, Gunther exited the ring and left with the World title. One of the videos from the live event showed that shortly after the match, Penta removed his mask near the ring apron and then properly put it back on his face.

This was the only major non-television moment where Penta was unmasked. Even the actions of Gunther also roused anger among the WWE Universe, further solidifying the villainous turn of The Ring General.

Penta is part of WWE RAW and he appears to be in great shape in the squared circle. If Triple H books him in a mid-card title picture, then it could soon open the doors for him to have a World title reign in the near future.

