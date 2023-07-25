What if WWE star returns after nearly 11 years to team up with Solo Sikoa? Exploring the possibility!

A former WWE superstar could return to the company if Solo Sikoa decides to part ways with Roman Reigns. For weeks now, Sikoa has been eyeing Reigns' "Ula Fala," which could very well signify Solo setting his sights on becoming Tribal Chief.

If the former NXT North American Champion does decide to turn on Reigns and become The Tribal Chief, he will need a wise man of his own. Remember, a few months ago, Roman told Jey that Heyman was his wise man, and when Jey became Tribal Chief, he'd have a wise man of his own.

If Solo does become The Tribal Chief, which the Usos would happily allow, We could see the return of Armando Estrada after 11 years. He was the on-screen manager of the Samoan bulldozer Umaga, who was the uncle of Solo Sikoa.

The enforcer paid tribute to his uncle by changing his signature move to the Samoan Spike. Solo could add another form of tribute to his late uncle by bringing in his uncle's manager as his Wiseman.

What does a Tribal Combat match in WWE offer?

For many fans, eyebrows were raised when Roman Reigns and Jey Uso decided to fight in a Tribal Combat match at WWE SummerSlam for the Undisputed Universal Championship. This is likely the first time this stipulation will play out in WWE.

The rules of the match are that the two men in the contest are expected to fight without any outside interference. The end of the rivalry is the main aim. However, there are no disqualifications, no count outs, and, more importantly, no rules in the contest.

Solo Sikoa will be the most interesting person in this dynamic. Jimmy Uso is injured, and his chances of being at WWE SummerSlam are slim. Solo will want some revenge after being super kicked by Jey last week. However, Sikoa is not one to break family traditions.

There is a chance we may see him post-match attacking Jey Uso or Roman Reigns if he decides to turn his back on The Tribal Chief. Another source of help that Reigns will have is Paul Heyman. The Tribal Combat rules state no family members can interfere in the match; Paul Heyman isn't technically family.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here