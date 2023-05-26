What if WWE star's brother joins him to take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Night of Champions? 

The current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, have kept the wrestling world captivated since winning the titles. The duo will face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions this Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

KO and Zayn initially wanted to challenge The Usos at Night of Champions, but Roman Reigns called out their incompetency. The Tribal Chief expressed his disappointment in The Usos due to them losing their titles at WrestleMania and the inability to regain them. Paul Heyman then announced that Solo Sikoa and Reigns himself will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

At Crown Jewel in November 2022, held in Saudi Arabia, Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul. While The Usos sided with their Tribal Chief, it seemed Paul also came with his brother as a backup. Jake Paul made his WWE debut at the Premium Live Event and even knocked out The Usos.

Logan Paul's last WWE appearance was at WrestleMania, where he took on Seth Rollins. Shortly after, he signed another multi-year contract with the company and stated how winning a championship was in his sights. While he did not specify which title he was eyeing, he could possibly team up with his younger brother and target Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Night of Champions. Thus, enabling Jake to also make his in-ring debut in addition to building up a long-term rivalry.

WWE @WWE



Can the Tribal Chief gain another championship on his 1,000th day as champion or will the Sami & KO Show continue on?



@HeymanHustle The Bloodline's @WWERomanReigns @WWESoloSikoa challenge the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles from Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens at #WWENOC Can the Tribal Chief gain another championship on his 1,000th day as champion or will the Sami & KO Show continue on? The Bloodline's @WWERomanReigns & @WWESoloSikoa challenge the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles from Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens at #WWENOC!Can the Tribal Chief gain another championship on his 1,000th day as champion or will the Sami & KO Show continue on?@HeymanHustle https://t.co/3gtDTc428P

Owens and Zayn rekindled their friendship owing to their disdain for Reigns and The Bloodline. Additionally, Sami Zayn's association with the faction last year enabled him to gain a stronger foothold to play mind games in his favor.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn need to be cautious about The Judgment Day

Last week, Damian Priest and Finn Balor faced Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the main event of RAW. However, things got heated up at the commencement of the show when the heelish faction had a run in with the tag team champions.

Rhea Ripley stood up to The Prizefighter, who seemed ready to attack Dominik Mysterio. A brawl ensued, and The Eradicator punched the former Universal Champion, much to his surprise.

Barring Ripley, no other member of the faction holds gold. Thus, leading to the possibility that it might be high time they should also be titleholders.

Priest and Balor have showcased impressive unison when working as a tag team. Following Night of Champions it would be befitting that the duo get a shot to win tag team gold.

The Judgment Day has proven to be quite the faction and adept tag team strengths. A long-term rivalry between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn against Damian Priest and Finn Balor would be apt for a stage like Money in the Bank or even SummerSlam.

Poll : 0 votes