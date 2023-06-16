What if WWE star's brother returns to challenge LA Knight on SmackDown? Blockbuster feud could be imminent

LA Knight’s popularity with the WWE Universe grows every time he shows up on SmackDown. The former Million Dollar Champion is expected to be in action on the upcoming edition of the blue brand. It is possible that he could be challenged by a brother of a WWE Superstar who hasn’t appeared on television in weeks.

The star in question is Ezekiel. Elias’ 'brother' could show up on SmackDown this week to take on LA Knight. He hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since Kevin Owens mercilessly attacked him on the August 8, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW.

Zeke was powerbombed on the apron and escorted out of the arena on a stretcher. The angle was played to remove Ezekiel from his storyline with Kevin Owens. WWE noted that he might not be able to wrestle again after his brutal injury at the hands of the former Universal Champion.

The latest word on Elias’ continued absence is that he isn’t being discussed internally. The Drifter hasn’t appeared on WWE programming in weeks. His current deal expired in 2022, and there’s no word on whether he has re-signed with the sports and entertainment juggernaut.

WWE could always find a way to bring him back. They could even put him in a feud with LA Knight, who is set to walk into the biggest match of his career in two weeks.

LA Knight is the favorite to win the 2023 Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

LA Knight’s momentum was believed to have stopped after his loss to Bray Wyatt at Royal Rumble 2023, but that didn’t turn out to be the case. The former Eli Drake is one of the most popular superstars on the WWE roster.

He gets a tremendous ovation every week on SmackDown. His popularity has reportedly led to WWE considering him to win the 2023 Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. The other superstars in the match are Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, Butch, and Damian Priest.

Knight punched his ticket to the event by defeating Montez Ford on a previous episode of SmackDown. It remains to be seen if he can unhook the briefcase in front of a capacity crowd in London on July 1.

