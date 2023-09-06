What if WWE star turns heel for the first time in 7 years? Analyzing the possibility

WWE right now is pretty much the place to be at, for heels. On SmackDown, The Bloodline emerged successful as heels, whereas The Judgment Day, became the most talked about faction on RAW. Given such tremendous success, reports suggest the promotion is now looking to turn another faction heel.

The faction in question is the one formed by Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. Since making his return, Lashley has been cheered by the WWE Universe widely. However, reports suggest Lashley and his faction will turn heel, sooner than later. If this happens, there is a chance a veteran WWE star might turn heel for the first time in seven years.

The star in question is Big E. After suffering a neck injury against The Brawling Brutes, Big E's career inside the ring is pretty much considered over. Given the fact he can't wrestle anymore, there is a possibility he could return as Lashley's manager, or even the entire faction's manager.

If Lashley and Street Profits turn heel, and Big E returns as their manager, fans would be interested in seeing how The New Day member would perform as a heel. While the angle is speculative, it would be intriguing to see Bobby Lashley's new faction have a manager who understands the game.

Big E bats for WWE RAW superstar to become World Champion

Among the many difficult things to accomplish in WWE, winning a world championship probably tops everything. Despite having so many wrestlers on the roster, only a few manage to achieve a World Championship victory. This speaks to lengths about how difficult pursuing a world title is.

Recently during a conversation with Steve Fall, of Ten Count, Big E said his friend Xavier Woods deserves to become a World Champion. The former WWE Champion said Woods is one of the most talented superstars, and is very underrated. Big E said:

"Yeah, no that's something that obviously, you know, he's so so talented, it's something that we've been pushing for and I just think he's a guy who - people know how talented he is but I still feel like in many ways, he's still one of the most underrated guys on the roster. He's still so incredible, so worthy and deserving."

He further added:

"So I always want the best things for both my partners, but Woods is definitely a guy who I think is - I'd love to see him get a real run at a singles title. I know he's been talking about the I.C. Title as of late and then going from there. But yeah, I'd love to see him be a world champion, he's deserving."

Currently, Woods performs on RAW, with his New Day teammate, Kofi Kingston. Given the storylines he is involved in, the chances of him becoming a World Champion are slim. However, it will be interesting to see if Woods receives some kind of push shortly.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena