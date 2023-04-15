What does WWE have in store for LA Knight? Fans question star's recent losses

After returning to in-ring competition this year, WWE star LA Knight has been mainly on the losing side. His victory over Rey Mysterio before WrestleMania rekindled fans' expectations as it ended his string of losses since January. Unfortunately, he has returned to his losing ways, while his victory over the legend wasn’t definitive.

Frustrations of the WWE Universe continued after Xavier Woods handed LA Knight another defeat on SmackDown this week. This setback comes just after the latter’s segment with Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 allegedly got scrapped. The former Million Dollar Champion has slowly regained popularity after spiraling downwards with the Maximum Male Models, but the company is constantly underutilizing the talent.

Fans have been highly critical of LA Knight’s main roster treatment. However, there is potentially some good news regarding WWE’s plans for the veteran star. As per the latest reports, he is the leading favorite to win the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match in July this year. The premium live event, to be held in London, England, after 20 years, will emanate from the iconic O2 arena.

Shotzi SZN⚡️ @ShotziLynch This LA Knight disrespect has to stop smh. How do you hear this and book him as a loser? The people love him This LA Knight disrespect has to stop smh. How do you hear this and book him as a loser? The people love him https://t.co/MjNXY2BdC5

LA Knight (fka Max Dupri) was rumored to be the 2022 Mr. Money in the Bank, but the company went ahead with Austin Theory. He didn’t even participate in the ladder match. Vince McMahon decided to side with his preferred talent, while Knight continued to be stuck in a managerial role.

One of the fastest-rising superstars on the main roster, Max Dupri’s transition to his NXT persona has propelled his career. He is constantly gaining babyface reactions. The fact that Triple H gave the green light to the return of LA Knight signified how the Chief Content Officer had big plans for the star. The rumored 2022 MITB scenario is additional evidence.

How did Twitter react to LA Knight’s loss to Xavier Woods on WWE SmackDown?

The match between Knight and Woods ended in a bit of controversy. When referee Jessika Carr caught the veteran star grabbing his opponent's tights, she failed to see The New Day member doing the same.

It resulted in a pinfall victory for Xavier Woods just as LA gained momentum in the match. WWE fans on Twitter expressed their disapproval of the defeat. Check out some of the reactions below:-

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era #SmackDown Great opening match but I’m tired of LA Knight losing Great opening match but I’m tired of LA Knight losing 😭 #SmackDown

Jon @TexasBorn210 #WWE #SmackDown LA KNIGHT CAN NOT BE LOSING LIKE THIS LA KNIGHT CAN NOT BE LOSING LIKE THIS😭😭😭 #WWE #SmackDown https://t.co/QUkHkIGIK2

$haYorkCity @ShaYorkCity No reason LA Knight didn't beat Xavier Woods.. I'm getting real tired of this disrespect, LA Knight should be getting a Push!!! @TripleH WHATS THE DELAY? MSG Basically told WWE LA Knight is who we what.... You having him lose to Woods is just ridiculous..... No reason LA Knight didn't beat Xavier Woods.. I'm getting real tired of this disrespect, LA Knight should be getting a Push!!! @TripleH WHATS THE DELAY? MSG Basically told WWE LA Knight is who we what.... You having him lose to Woods is just ridiculous.....

Brian Storemski @BrianStoremski @TheEnemiesPE3 LA knight made the mistake of getting over before WWE wanted him to lol @TheEnemiesPE3 LA knight made the mistake of getting over before WWE wanted him to lol

5’6 Poole Party @dannysayswoof @toxic_allen6 @Outcastsince94 @reigns_era LA Knight getting some of the loudest cheers in the WWE.. and he’s just chillin. Push that guy and it’ll be a fun run @toxic_allen6 @Outcastsince94 @reigns_era LA Knight getting some of the loudest cheers in the WWE.. and he’s just chillin. Push that guy and it’ll be a fun run

With Backlash approaching soon, it remains to be seen if Knight gets the deserved spotlight after losing out on WrestleMania 39. He did tease a shift to the RAW brand during a post-match interview. More on that here.

