Whatever happened to Chelsea Green since her WWE release?

Chelsea Green is one of the stars that found success after her time in WWE. Although she wrestled on different independent circuits before signing with the Stamford-based promotion, her current run gained her more popularity this time.

Green signed with the company in 2018 and had her in-ring debut during a live event for NXT in October of that same year. She mostly wrestled with the developmental brand but in November 2020.

The 31-year-old moved to the main roster and joined the SmackDown brand. Unfortunately, the fatal four-way match was her last; after months of inactivity, the promotion released her on April 2021.

Chelsea Green appeared on the likes of Ring of Honor and IMPACT Wrestling after her release. On July 2021, she debuted at ROH and was scheduled to wrestle in the promotion's Women's World Championship tournament. She, however, suffered an arm/wrist fracture before the match and instead appeared as an onscreen commentator during the first round.

Sforhe returned to action on July 17, 2021, at IMPACT Wrestling during Slammiversary. Green and her real-life husband Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) competed in an intergender tag team match. They successfully defeated Brian Meyers (fka Curth Hawkins) and Tenille Dashwood (fka Emma).

Three months later, she entered the promotion's tournament in hopes of becoming the first Digital Media Champion, but Jordynn Grace defeated her in the last round.

Still, Green found success while teaming up with Deonna Purrazzo for VXT. They even held the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship but recently lost the titles to Taya Valkyrie and JesSICKa last week at Bound for Glory.

The former NXT star also appeared alongside her husband for a couple of events for GCW. The couple even renewed their wedding vows during the promotion's homecoming event. Although the ceremony was seemingly going great, the Randy Savage and Elizabeth-inspired couple were interrupted by Nick Gage.

Chelsea Green is even set to face Saraya's (fka Paige) mother on October 15 at the World Association Wrestling's Fightmare IV event in the UK.

Chelsea Green reacts to reports that she was returning to WWE

Green was just one of the many superstars released by the company in 2021 due to budget cuts. Reports recently circulated that the promotion was interested in signing her again.

The former NXT Superstar then quickly added her thoughts on the matter in a tweet:

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen Me, loving every minute of the internet continuing to keep me relevant Me, loving every minute of the internet continuing to keep me relevant 😁⬇️ https://t.co/TIvV2nXJFH

For now, there is still no guarantee that Chelsea Green will join the many recent returns to the company. If the reports are true, then it will be interesting to see how she performs on the main roster this time around.

