Whatever happened to former WWE Superstar Mike Knox?

Mike Knox signed his first WWE deal back in 2005. He later became a featured face in the company's ECW revamp, which lasted around three years.

One of his stand-out moments happened in 2006 during the traditional Survivor Series match alongside Edge, Randy Orton, Johnny Nitro, and Gregory Helms. Knox was the first man eliminated and Shawn Michaels then noted that he wasn't even sure if he was in the match or who he was.

🇺🇦 Stewart Lawson 🇺🇦 @SLawson1417



HHH waving at Kelly Kelly & we wonder why Mike Knox didn’t really have a great WWE career 🤷🏻‍♂️



#SurvivorSeries When Shawn Michaels had no clue who Mike Knox was in 2006HHH waving at Kelly Kelly & we wonder why Mike Knox didn’t really have a great WWE career 🤷🏻‍♂️ When Shawn Michaels had no clue who Mike Knox was in 2006 😂 HHH waving at Kelly Kelly & we wonder why Mike Knox didn’t really have a great WWE career 🤷🏻‍♂️😂#SurvivorSeries https://t.co/Pdi3xwYYX6

The former Superstar was promoted to the main roster in 2008 but had only a handful of matches before he was released from the company.

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

Mike Knox Has Become A Licenced Real Estate Agent Since His Release From WWE

Following his release in 2010, Knox went on to the Independent Circuit, IMPACT Wrestling, and later to the Inoki Genome Federation. He later announced his retirement from the business.

It was reported by RingTheDamnBell back in 2018 that Knox had left the business and was now a qualified real estate agent in Palm Harbor, Florida.

Despite staying away from the business for several years, the rise of NWA appeared to bring back the bug as Knox made his return to the ring. He debuted in NWA in November 2021 during the second part of NWA Power's: By Any Means Necessary event.

Knox began a feud with fellow former WWE Superstar Trevor Murdoch. This came to an end when he was defeated at Hard Times 2 in December 2021.

Knox now continues to ply his trade in the NWA, having shared the ring with several former WWE Superstars including Chris Masters, Fandango, and Melina. The latter he was romantically linked to in his early career.

A former WWE star is reluctant to manage Brock Lesnar. Here's the reason why.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far