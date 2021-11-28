Whatever happened to former WWE Superstar Summer Rae

Today marks former WWE Superstar Summer Rae's 38th birthday, so now could be a good time to catch up with the former star.

Summer Rae is best remembered in WWE as Fandango's dance partner despite the fact that she was an accomplished wrestler in NXT ahead of her main roster run.

Rae signed with WWE in 2011 and went on to be part of the same NXT class as Sasha Banks, Emma, Charlotte, and Becky Lynch. Rae was part of the NXT Tournament to crown the first-ever Women's Champion in 2013, defeating Banks in the first round before being defeated by Emma.

Rae made her main roster debut in 2013 as Fandango's dance partner, a role that lasted for almost a year before she was replaced by Layla. Rae appeared in the movie The Marine 4: Moving Target and was off-screen for a few months, so Fandango moved on.

Summer Rae later joined forces with Layla and the duo called themselves "The Slayers." After an injury to Layla, Rae moved on to a feud with Lana when she aligned herself with Dolph Ziggler.

Rae's last appearance came as part of the WrestleMania 32 kickoff show before she was released from the company in October 29th, 2017 after more than a year on the sidelines.

Throughout her time in WWE, Summer Rae was also part of the cast of Total Divas.

Summer Rae has since moved on to a career outside of WWE

Back in April, Rae announced that she had begun a very different career when she joined Cornerstone Global Management LLC, a cryptocurrency company, as their new Director of Marketing and Social Engagement.

Under her real name Danielle Moinet, the star has also continued her modeling career and is currently touring the world with former WWE Superstar Tenille Dashwood (Emma).

