When 2-time WWE World Champion tried to kiss Nikki Bella behind John Cena's back: "John's in the building"

John Cena and Nikki Bella (Nikki Garcia) are among the most loved stars in the sports entertainment world. They were once widely considered the "It" couple of WWE. After nearly five years of dating, they got engaged in April 2017 when Cena proposed to Nikki at WrestleMania 33.

In 2018, the duo shockingly announced they were mutually parting ways. Former WWE Champion Dolph Ziggler tried to kiss Nikki Bella on an episode of Total Divas in 2016. Nikki was in a relationship with Cena at that time. The Stamford-based promotion posted a clip of the episode on its official WWE YouTube channel.

Ziggler and Nikki Bella were both in the parking lot, and The Showoff brought up his past with the Hall of Famer. After expressing his desire to marry Nikki, the TNA Wrestling star tried to kiss her. However, Nikki turned down Ziggler's advances and slapped him. John Cena was apparently in the same building when the incident happened.

Trending

"Were you just gonna kiss me? John's in the building," Nikki said.

You can view the full video below.

Cena's tour bus was right in front of the WWE veterans during the incident. The video of Nikki slapping The Showoff has more than 2.5 million views on YouTube.

Why did John Cena and Nikki Bella end their relationship?

John Cena and Nikki got engaged at WrestleMania 33 in front of 60,000-plus fans and millions watching at home. They had plans to tie the knot in 2018, but before they could take things further, their relationship came to an end.

According to a report by ET, Nikki and John Cena parted ways because of their different beliefs and ideologies in their relationship. The report indicated that Nikki always wanted to start a family. However, Cena didn’t want any children, which eventually led to the couple calling off their engagement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback