Why did John Cena call off his marriage with Nikki Bella aka Nikki Garcia?

John Cena and Nikki Bella, aka Nikki Garcia, were the "it couple" of the sports entertainment business. The duo started dating each other in 2012 before The Cenation Leader proposed to the Total Divas star in 2017 at WrestleMania 33. The duo got engaged in the same year and things were running smoothly in their relationship.

Fans enjoyed their chemistry and bonding on the hit show Total Divas. However, in a shocking turn of events, the power couple of WWE ended things one month before their marriage in 2018. Nikki took to Instagram to officially announce her breakup with John Cena. In her post, the former Women's Champion requested that fans respect her privacy.

After much contemplation and six years of being together, Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple. While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

Following that, tabloids were filled with reports of possible reasons for their breakup. People reported that the former WWE Champion acted like he was doing Nikki a favor by marrying her.

He was making it abundantly clear that he was going into this gritting his teeth the whole way. Nikki is an amazing, talented, strong, one-of-a-kind woman. Anyone would be lucky to have her in their life — yet John acted more and more like he was doing her a favor by somehow conceding to go ahead and marry her," a source said. "[Nikki] doesn't need a pity proposal, a pity wedding, a pity husband. She's a phenomenal, tremendous woman.

However, as per ET, the main cause of their split was their different ideas about the future. The report further revealed that Nikki Bella always wanted to start a family but John Cena didn't want children. This was the prime reason for the duo choosing to part ways in 2018.

In her book, Incomparable, which came out in 2020, the former Divas Champion revealed that she and Cena had envisioned a different future for their relationship and that she lost herself in that bond.

Who is John Cena's wife?

In 2020, John Cena married Shay Shariatzadeh, a Canadian engineer whom he met during the shooting of his film Playing with fire in 2019. Following that, the duo renewed their vows in 2022.

Nikki Bella married her Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev in January 2020. One-half of the Bella Twins then went to announce the news of her pregnancy a month later.

