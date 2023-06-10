When 32-year-old current WWE SmackDown star wanted to date Blake Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds

Over the past few decades, several WWE Superstars have dated celebrities. For example, WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler had a two-year relationship with Hollywood megastar George Clooney. Dolph Ziggler also had a brief romance with comedian Amy Schumer.

Meanwhile, other superstars have admitted to being attracted to famous actors, including Scarlett Bordeaux. The SmackDown star said she had a crush on Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds. In a tweet posted in 2012, she revealed that she always wished she could date the Deadpool star.

"#IAlwaysWish I could date Ryan Reynolds but its okay because I guess I have the ginger equivalent," she wrote.

Reynolds was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2010. Between 2008 and 2011, he was married to Hollywood megastar Scarlett Johansson. After their divorce, he tied the knot with another Hollywood star, Blake Lively, in 2012.

Who was WWE's Scarlett Bordeaux dating in 2012?

In her 2012 tweet, Scarlett Bordeaux mentioned that she had the ginger equivalent of Ryan Reynolds. The 32-year-old was referring to her ex-boyfriend, independent wrestler Darin Corbin.

Corbin spoke about dating Scarlett in an interview with The Greg DeMarco Show in 2012.

"I will say this, I thoroughly enjoy it. But let me elaborate. The best part is, I guess, the compliments I always get. They're like 'oh, you are dating Scarlett, you are such a lucky guy,' or like, that's the nice one. It's the people who take it a step further and they don't really realize it could be taken as insulting. 'How did you land a girl like that?' I'm like 'oh, thank you,' because I'm such a hideous troll, I appreciate it," he said. [From 01:53:18 to 01:54:13]

However, the couple reportedly split in early 2013. Scarlett dated another guy before entering a relationship with Karrion Kross. She and Kross tied the knot in April 2022. The couple is currently active on WWE SmackDown.

