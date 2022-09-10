"He has to have a good butt" - 5 things WWE SmackDown star Scarlett finds attractive in men

Scarlett is one of the most beautiful women in WWE. Hence, several fans have expressed their desire to date the 31-year-old superstar.

Although none of Scarlett's fans would be able to date her now that she is married to fellow WWE Superstar Karrion Kross, many might be curious to learn the type of man The Perfect Ten usually likes. Over the past few years, The Smokeshow has revealed a few habits and traits that attract her to men.

Here are five things WWE Superstar Scarlett has admitted to finding attractive in men.

#5. WWE Superstar Scarlett is attracted to guys who have good singing voices

WWE Superstar Scarlett is attracted to guys who have good singing voices

Before becoming a famous WWE Superstar, Scarlett graduated from Columbia College Chicago with a degree in musical theater. The 31-year-old was also a chorister during high school.

In a tweet she posted in 2012, Scarlett named singing among the ten things she loved the most.

"#10ThingsILove liquid eyeliner, my cat, pink moscato, fireworks, horror films, tattoos, singing, thai food, cardio, bad wrestling," she wrote.

In another tweet the following year, The Smokeshow disclosed that she finds men with good singing voices attractive.

"Having a good singing voice instantly makes you attractive to me," she stated.

Last year, Scarlett, alongside fellow SmackDown Superstar Shotzi and Harley Cameron, released a song and a music video titled "Indestructible."

#4. Scarlett is attracted to men with "good butts"

Scarlett likes to wear tight clothes. In an interview with Alicia Atout in 2018, she disclosed that she prefers the type of clothes that show off the figure of the person wearing them, either a man or a woman.

In the same interview, however, The Smokeshow disclosed that she finds men wearing tight jeans attractive.

"I like showing off the figure, whether it's guy, girl, especially a guy, like nice like fitted butt, yeah. I just wanna see your body. [New boyfriend?] he has to have a good butt. Has to," she said. (9:10 - 9:31)

Scarlett's husband, Karrion Kross, also seems to prefer wearing tight jeans. He appeared with them a few times at WWE events alongside his wife.

#3. Scarlett likes a man who would watch Iron Chef with her

Scarlett was a fan of Iron Chef

Iron Chef is a cooking show that premiered in Japan in October 1993. Although the first American version of the program aired in 2001, it failed. Nevertheless, Food Network started producing the show again in 2004. This time, the series succeeded. The program ran for 13 seasons between 2004 and 2018.

Scarlett was seemingly a big fan of Iron Chef. In 2012, she disclosed that one of the things that would help a man maintain a relationship with her was to watch Iron Chef together.

"#HowToKeepARelationshipWithMe Watch Iron Chef together. #pufferfish," Scarlett tweeted.

In 2012, Scarlett was romantically involved with independent wrestler Darin Corbin. However, the couple split in early 2013.

#2. Scarlett is attracted to punk-rock-looking guys

Many women are attracted to certain types of men. In an interview with the Greg DeMarco show in 2013, Scarlett admitted that punk-rock-looking guys were her weakness.

That same year, the WWE Superstar was romantically involved with a guy of that type. In her interview with The Greg DeMarco show, she disclosed that she made the first move when she saw him at a bar.

"I don't usually go hang out in bars in general. I mean it's very rare, it's kinda like this special occasion when I go out. She convinced me to go out, and there are a lot of meatheads and bros and other guys I don't wanna talk to, and there is this one punk rock looking guy, which is kinda my weakness, tattoos, and kinda artsy. (...) And I went up to him and said 'you look like a really interesting person, and I really wanna know your name,'" she said. (1:09:26 - 1:10:15)

After dating for a while, Scarlett and the punk-rock-looking guy eventually split and went their separate ways.

#1. Scarlett likes a man who would sing her "Your Song" from Moulin Rouge

Scarlett's favorite movie is Moulin Rouge

While she and her husband, Karrion Kross, like watching B-Horror films together, Scarlett is also a big fan of musical movies. The Smokeshow's favorite movie is Moulin Rouge.

In an interview with Josh Mathews in 2018, Scarlett stated that she would go out on a date with any guy who would sing her "Your Song" from Moulin Rouge.

"Your Song, I swear to you, if a guy sings Your Song to me, like I melt. Like I, I would go on a date with any guy who like in person sings Your Song from Moulin Rouge to me. I'll go on a date with anyone who does that," she said. (5:49 - 6:00)

A few months after that interview, Scarlett and Kross made their relationship public. The couple announced their engagement in September 2021. The WWE Superstars then tied the knot last April.

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell