6 Female WWE Superstars who have released music videos

WWE NXT Superstars Scarlett Bordeaux and Shotzi Blackheart, alongside singer Harley Cameron, have recently released a new music video.

WWE female superstars are no strangers to the music industry. A few of them have music albums and singles to their names. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus tried her luck releasing a song in 2004. Jillian Hall, too, released a Christmas album called A Jingle with Jillian in 2007. Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Lita has her own band, The Luchagors.

Despite this, these three women did not release music videos for their songs. Only a few WWE female superstars did. Scarlett Bordeaux and Shotzi Blackheart have now joined this list.

Here are six WWE female superstars who have released music videos.

#6. WWE legend Mickie James

Although she is still active in WWE, Mickie James is considered a wrestling legend. She is a six-time WWE Women's Champion and a three-time TNA Knockouts Champion. James is a guaranteed future Hall of Famer. However, her talents are not limited to the squared circle.

James has been an active country singer since 2010. She has two studio albums to her name, "Strangers & Angels" and "Somebody's Gonna Pay."

The former WWE Women's Champion also released several singles. She released her last three singles in 2019.

The WWE Superstar's first music video is "Somebody's Gonna Pay". She released it in 2013 and featured her friend and former colleague Trish Stratus, who made a guest appearance as a bartender. The music video has 803 thousand views on YouTube after nearly seven years of its release date.

James' second music video came in 2018 for her song "Left Right Left". Her third, "I Don't Give A", was released a year later. Neither music video was particularly successful. "Left Right Left" barely reached 250 thousand views, while "I Don't Give A" has nearly 269 thousand views on YouTube.

Mickie James has not wrestled in a WWE ring since the Royal Rumble. Her WWE fans are still waiting for her in-ring return following her long absence.

