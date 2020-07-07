5 possible storylines for Mickie James' return to WWE

Could Mickie James expose Alexa Bliss and lead to her breakup with Nikki Cross?

Mickie James had been cleared to make her WWE return before the shutdown.

Mickie James is set to return to WWE soon

WWE has managed to deliver quality content during the Coronavirus pandemic, even with a depleted roster. The likes of Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and several other Superstars are not available.

However, the company will get a significant boost soon as the six-time WWE Women's Champion, Mickie James has been cleared to make her in-ring return. During her recent appearance on Chris Van Vliet's show, Mickie revealed that she had been gearing up to come back before the shutdown. Since WWE had no storylines for her, she preferred to stay at home.

The female Superstar also mentioned that she wished to win the singles title as well as the tag team championships and dominate the women's division. Since the women's division needs a big name, in the absence of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, Mickie James could return soon.

Here are the five possible storylines for the six-time Women's Champion.

#5 Lana reintroduces Mickie James on WWE RAW

Will Mickie James join forces with Lana?

Lana's weird storyline with Bobby Lashley has culminated. The Ravishing Russian now needs a new direction, and on the last few WWE RAW episodes, Bruce Prichard has hinted that Lana will continue working as a manager, albeit for the female Superstars.

She has approached Ruby Riott and Natalya already. However, the problem is that WWE has asked the Canadian Superstar to stay at home, following Tyson Kidd's poor health. The company can utilize this opportunity and book Lana to reintroduce everyone to Mickie James.

. @NatbyNature has helped me learn that my greatest weakness of being stubborn can also be my greatest strength in resiliently chasing my dreams. Her leadership has taught me when to let go and when to fight for the things we believe in. #Raw https://t.co/PTJ3wgYKzV — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) July 7, 2020

Lana has worked as a wrestling manager for many years now, and she can put Mickie James over as a heel on the Red brand. The Ravishing Russian can state that James is a six-time Women's Champion, but she never gets the respect that she deserves.

The best stage for James' return would be the RAW episode after Extreme Rules: The Horror Show. Sasha Banks is unlikely to dethrone Asuka as the champion.

After their match, Lana can have a backstage confrontation with Asuka, saying that she has a big surprise for the RAW Women's Champion, and on Monday night, Mickie James could attack The Empress of Tomorrow from behind, kicking off a marquee rivalry for WWE SummerSlam.

In this way, WWE can book Mickie James in a significant match at the Biggest Party of Summer. Given that she has a lot of history with Asuka, this feud could become RAW's top rivalry.

