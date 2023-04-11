When could 51-year-old WWE RAW star return from injury? It's been over 5 months!

With the 2023 Draft a few weeks away, there is still a great deal of uncertainty regarding some injured WWE RAW stars. Randy Orton and AJ Styles will be a part of the roster shake-up, but their future hangs in the balance. Amongst those names is R-Truth, whose absence has been a massive blow to the funky side of the roster.

The former United States Champion has been out of action since the November 1 edition of NXT, in which he fought Grayson Waller. He hurt himself while executing a dive outside the ring, which led to the medical team rushing to action while Grayson was declared the winner. Truth confirmed that he had torn his quad and needed surgery the following week.

After a five-month hiatus, R-Truth is raring to go inside the ring. He recently took to social media to drop a teaser on his WWE return. The 51-year-old veteran wrestler posted a picture of himself in the gym while tagging WWE SmackDown and WWE RAW in the captions.

Earlier, R-Truth disclosed that he needed to undergo a second surgery as an infection had delayed his recovery process. It wasn't until early January that the real-life Ron Killings didn't require knee braces and crutches.

“Still healing up from my quad injury. I’m going back to WWE. I just have to heal up. I had to have two surgeries, a lot of people don’t know that. I caught an infection, so I had to have another surgery. That set me back, but y’all know me, I’m coming back probably sooner than y’all think.” (H/T Fightful)

Torn quads are common for any athlete. It usually takes 10-12 weeks to heal. Judging by the latest update and the time already taken by R-Truth to recover, he could possibly be back in action on next week's WWE RAW.

WWE RAW star R-Truth has defeated Roman Reigns twice in house shows

A record-breaking 24/7 Champion, R-Truth’s popularity transcends time. He has been the catalyst for numerous memorable WWE moments. Besides making Brock Lesnar break character, his list of achievements includes two tag team wins against Roman Reigns.

In 2013, R-Truth was brimming with momentum. He defeated The Shield alongside Team Hell No (Kane and Daniel Bryan) in a live event in June of that year. He followed it up with another victory in September when he defeated Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins while teaming up with The Miz.

The Tribal Chief hasn’t fought one-on-one with The Charismatic One yet. Reigns has been a big part of WWE’s plans since his main roster debut, while R-Truth continues to lift other younger stars with his performances on WWE RAW.

