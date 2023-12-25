When 6-time WWE champion nearly killed Santa Claus on live TV: What happened next?

WWE has had several interesting guest hosts over the years. Celebrities, athletes, and many more have taken on the role of Santa Claus on TV. While most of them ended in joy, the same couldn't be said for the Father of Christmas more than a decade ago.

The December 24, 2012, edition of WWE RAW saw the company invite Santa Claus, who was played by Mick Foley, as their special host. He was welcomed warmly by fans and superstars, but tragedy struck not long after. While giving out gifts to the crowd, Alberto Del Rio entered with his signature car and accidentally hit the special guest, and a tree even fell on him. Medics rushed to the scene while the former superstar looked distraught.

A different segment saw Booker T exit the trainer's room and inform the superstars in the hallway that Santa was down. However, the WWE Hall of Famer insisted that the show must go on as that was what Claus wanted.

Alberto came in later and was met by boos by the stars. He explained that the spot where he drove his car was his usual spot, and Santa should have known. With this, he insisted it wasn't his fault. Del Rio was met by another chorus of criticism. Booker said that before Santa lost consciousness, Claus wanted to see Del Rio against John Cena in a Mircale on the 34th Street Fight match.

The Miracle on 34th Street Fight match saw John Cena defeat the former superstar. Both men utilized the wrapped presents surrounding the ring, and the end of the match saw Santa return and attack Ricardo Rodriguez and Alberto to cost them the victory.

What part of the December 24, 2012, episode of WWE RAW was real?

Santa Claus got revenged against the former WWE Champion later on

As mentioned above, John and Alberto utilized the wrapped gifts surrounding their ring to their advantage. As it turns out, they also did not know the contents of it.

While talking with Steve Fall on Ten Count, Alberto Del Rio revealed that although management explained how the match would go down and the entire idea around it, he and John did not know the contents of the boxes.

"I just remember the moment when they came to me and they explained what was going to happen that night. And then the whole idea around it, having those presents around the ring, around the arena, and every present have something inside the box to be used. But us, John and I, not knowing what it was in the box, that was completely real." [1:42-2:14]

Which former WWE star helped produce the Miracle on 34th Street Fight match?

While speaking with Steve Fall, Ricardo Rodriguez revealed he was involved in planning the spots. Ricardo said he was approached by Dean Malenko and John Cena that night about the spots of the match, which he had a blast doing despite being on the receiving end of some of it.

It was definitely an entertaining segment and match to see leading up to the holidays.

