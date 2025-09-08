  • home icon
  When AJ Lee reacted to CM Punk posting a photo with Rhea Ripley on Instagram

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Sep 08, 2025 05:19 GMT
Punk, Ripley and AJ Lee (via Punk
Punk, Ripley and AJ Lee (via Punk's Instagram and WWE's website)

Back in late 2024, AJ Lee once made an interesting comment on a picture of CM Punk and Rhea Ripley. The former Divas Champion gave an adorable nickname to the duo.

CM Punk came back to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. At ringside, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were spotted being annoyed over the appearance and weren't too thrilled with the return.

In reality, though, The Nightmare is a big fan of Punk and has been spotted in several pictures with him since his return. Last year, Punk and Mami posed together in a gym, and the picture quickly went viral on social media. The photo received tons of responses, but one stood out. Punk's real-life wife, and now a WWE Superstar once again, AJ Lee commented the following on the photo:

AJ Lee's return segment made zero sense to former WWE writer Vince Russo

Vince Russo was not impressed at all with how WWE handled Lee's return to SmackDown last week. The veteran had the following to say about Lee's blockbuster return on BroDown:

"There are so many things wrong with this. Again, it's Triple H. He doesn't know how to do things, and nobody there knows how to do this." He continued, "First of all, why in God's name is Seth Rollins leaving his wife in the ring with CM Punk? I'll tell you why. Because they're setting up the spot with AJ Lee. That makes zero sense. No way in hell would a husband leave his wife in the ring by herself in a situation like that. Again, they did it to set up the AJ Lee spot, but it's not freaking believable. No man on this F-ing planet would do that. I don't care if you're a heel, I don't care if you're Seth Rollins, I don't care who you are. That makes zero sense."
AJ Lee's last WWE match took place on the RAW after WrestleMania 31 in 2015, 10 years ago. That night, Lee, Naomi, and Paige took on The Bella Twins and Natalya in a Six-Woman Tag Team match. Lee, Naomi, and Paige picked up the win when all was said and done.

On SmackDown last week, Punk brought AJ out to a massive pop from the fans in attendance. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch gaped in horror as Lee made her way to the ring to a thunderous applause from the capacity crowd. She then attacked The Man before the villains retreated. AJ and Punk then celebrated the big return together in the middle of the ring. Fans are beyond excited to see AJ finally get back in the ring and wrestle her first WWE match in 10 long years.

Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

Edited by Abhilash Mendhe
