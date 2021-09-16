When did Big E debut in WWE?

The latest episode of WWE RAW ended in historic fashion, as Big E defeated Bobby Lashley to become the new WWE Champion.

The New Day member had already informed the WWE Universe on Twitter that he would be cashing in his contract on RAW. However, fans were doubtful of Big E's success.

Popular opinion was that Bobby Lashley would somehow escape The Powerhouse of Positivity, with the latter still keeping his briefcase for later use. Surprisingly, Big E easily ended the Almighty Era to become the new WWE Champion.

It was a poetic culmination of a journey that started nine years ago.

When did Big E make his WWE debut?

Big E made his debut on December 17, 2012, episode of RAW. He interrupted a mixed tag team bout between John Cena and Dolph Ziggler (with AJ Lee).

When The Cenation Leader was about to put away Dolph Ziggler with his STF submission, AJ rushed backstage and brought out a humongous superstar. The superstar was none other than Big E, who Lee had hired as her new enforcer.

The current New Day member took Cena down with a devastating Big Ending. As the dominant Big E stood over John Cena's motionless body, Lee jumped around in joy.

The trio remained together for almost a year. As Dolph Ziggler had the MITB briefcase at the time, Big E's presence gave him a sense of security. The latter played a massive role in Ziggler's journey to the World Heavyweight title.

Almost a year after the trio broke up, Big E joined The New Day. The rest, as they say, is history.

A new era would begin on WWE RAW next week

With Big E as the new WWE Champion, things will change drastically for the Red Brand. The end of the Almighty Era has made some superstars happy, while it has made others feel disappointed.

Bobby Lashley is undoubtedly not going to let E get away after taking off his WWE Championship. He might reunite with his former Hurt Business stablemates to take on The New Day.

But Bobby might also be forced to wait in line, as other top contenders such as Damian Priest, Jeff Hardy and even Kofi Kingston might challenge the newly crowned Champion. Now that E is champion, Drew McIntyre is free to fight for the WWE title as well.

