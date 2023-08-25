When Bray Wyatt came to a young fan's aide in real-life: All you need to know about the heartwarming incident

Throughout his career, Bray Wyatt developed a reputation for being a kind-hearted human being. WWE Superstar Braun Strowman testified to the same when he credited his success in the company to Wyatt. However, along with showering his kindness to fellow wrestlers, the late superstar showed kindness to fans.

In one such instance, Bray Wyatt came to the aid of a young WWE fan. On Twitter, a woman tweeted about a horrific incident her child suffered. She wrote that her autistic son was a victim of bullying.

Describing the incident, the lady added that a kid attacked her son and tore his Wyatt shirt apart.

"@WWE @WWEBrayWyatt my boy was attacked by another student at school. His wwe popsocket was broken and his bray wyatt shirt was ripped by the kid cutting him with scissors. He's tougher than a bully #autism #autismfamily #wwefan," the woman wrote.

After posting this tweet, Wyatt replied to the woman in less than two hours. In his reply, The Wyatt Family leader asked the lady her son's shirt size and the address where he could send it. Wyatt wrote:

"Dm me size and where to send it. Tell him I got his six," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

This act by Wyatt was heartwarming, and the superstar received a lot of love for the same. Despite playing a dark and villainous character, Bray never stopped spreading kindness and caring for his fans.

Bray Wyatt once also helped a fan combat depression

After the news of Bray Wyatt's demise surfaced, superstars and fans poured their tributes. While every tribute spoke highly of his character, a post by a fan showed how unique the late wrestler was outside the ring. In a tweet posted after his demise, Brittany Kay shared screenshots of her chats with him.

In the screenshots shared by Kay, Wyatt can be seen encouraging her to fight depression. The Eater of the Worlds also made sure to make the woman feel special and told her she was loved.

"I was never one to share my personal DM’s with Windham, but these are a few of my favorites. I love you so much Windham. Forever and a day. #BrayWyatt," Kay wrote, sharing her chats with the late wrestler.

Expand Tweet

Wyatt's gesture towards the lady is remarkable, considering how busy of a man he was and how low he had to keep his profile to stay in character. While Wyatt might not be present physically, he and his legacy will continue to live on through stories like these.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?