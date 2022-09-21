Bray Wyatt's former stablemate Braun Strowman recently made a monumental comeback to WWE. Fans have been anticipating The Eater of Worlds' return ever since.

Wyatt hasn't performed on television for a long time. If you're wondering when he last competed for the company, we've got you covered.

When was Bray Wyatt's last match in WWE?

It took place at WrestleMania 37 back in 2021. He faced Randy Orton at the event in a losing effort. Fans might remember that Alexa Bliss distracted her former partner, leading to Orton capitalizing with an RKO for the win.

As of now, it is unclear if or when the former Universal Champion will make a comeback to WWE.

Was WWE teasing Bray Wyatt's return recently?

Wyatt's fans are well aware of his horror antics. Over the years, he has frightened major stars like John Cena and Seth Rollins with his dangerous acts.

Before his entrance, lights would go out and fans would turn on their smartphone flashlights to wave to the entrance theme song. Something similar has happened several times in the last month.

During the September 16 episode of SmackDown and the September 17 edition of WWE Live, the lights were dimmed in the arena, and the popular song White Rabbit started playing. Fans turned into fireflies, anticipating Bray Wyatt's return.

However, the rumor was killed shortly after. Karrion Kross recently tweeted a few emojis seemingly signifying his prior gimmick in Lucha Underground, The White Rabbit. The tweet was a response to a video of him in Lucha Underground, seemingly destroying the hopes of the former Fiend's return tease.

Nonetheless, fans are still anticipating the much-awaited comeback. Considering that Triple H has already brought back plenty of released stars like Dakota Kai and Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt could very well return soon.

Do you think The Wyatt Family could reunite in the promotion? Let us know in the comments section.

