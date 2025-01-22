When Brock Lesnar asked his wife Sable to quit WWE: "I needed her to get out"

WWE Legend Brock Lesnar's wife, Sable, was one of the most iconic female superstars of her time. In her two runs with the Stamford-based promotion, Sable won championships and was part of some memorable segments that wrestling fans remember even today.

While it seemed her career with WWE could have lasted longer, she chose to walk out in 2004. This choice was heavily influenced by her husband, Brock Lesnar. In his autobiography, Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival, Lesnar revealed why he wanted Sable to leave WWE.

The Beast Incarnate wrote:

"I wanted to marry Rena (Sable). However, before I could do this, I needed her to get out of WWE. 'If we want a relationship,' I told her, 'neither one of us can work for that company. We both know the long-term side effects of everything there.' That was my only demand. Nothing else. Just that. And so she left World Wrestling Entertainment. She had worked so hard to get back into that company, and now she was leaving it again, except this time she was giving up her career for me. It couldn’t have been an easy decision."

Sable left WWE in 2004 and got married to Brock Lesnar in May 2006. It's also worth noting that between 2006 and 2007, Sable made appearances in New Japan Pro Wrestling along with Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar wasn't very happy with Sable working in WWE when he left

It's worth noting that Sable was not the only one who left WWE in 2004. Another name who parted ways with the company that year was Brock Lesnar. However, Lesnar's exit came before Sable's, which meant the latter spent more time with the promotion that year.

This is something Lesnar was not very happy about. In his autobiography, Lesnar revealed why he wasn't a big fan of Sable working in the company while he was gone. He wrote:

"I guess I can’t really blame Rena for not walking out when I did. We weren’t married, I had just made myself unemployed...But none of that stopped me from trying to get her to quit. I hated it when Rena was on the road. There is a lot of testosterone in the business, and I was worried about what some jacka** might do or say to her. But Rena is a remarkable woman, and she can take care of herself."

It's been years since Sable left WWE, and while she enjoys a life away from professional wrestling, Lesnar was actively competing in the ring until SummerSlam 2023. While he has not made a single appearance since then, it will be interesting to see when Lesnar returns.

