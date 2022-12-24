When Brock Lesnar was challenged to a real fight backstage at a WWE show in 2019

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event was built around two blockbuster matches with crossover appeal: Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury and Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez.

Fury traveled to Saudi Arabia with the same entourage that usually accompanies him to boxing fights. One member of the team, Tim Allcock, allegedly risked the wrath of Lesnar by challenging The Beast Incarnate to a fight backstage.

IFL TV host Kugan Cassius told Fury's brother Tommy about the incident during a 2019 interview. He also revealed that a complaint was made about Allcock's behavior:

"He offered out Brock Lesnar," Cassius said. "It didn't go down too well, to be honest with you. It was in the corridor, and Tim was just looking over at Brock Lesnar. I think Brock Lesnar, according to Tim, said to him, 'What are you looking at?' and he went, 'What do you mean what am I looking at? What, do you want a fight or something? Come on, then.' And then there was a complaint made about Tim over that comment, but Tim was saying, 'I was ready.'" [12:59 – 13:29]

Fury defeated Strowman via countout in an eight-minute match. Lesnar, meanwhile, retained the WWE Championship against Velasquez in a surprisingly short 88-second bout.

What's next for Tyson Fury in WWE?

The awkward Crown Jewel 2019 exchange does not seem to have affected Tyson Fury's relationship with the company. In September 2022, the boxer supported Drew McIntyre from ringside during The Scottish Warrior's match against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle.

McIntyre later told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta that Fury has a long-term future in sports entertainment when he retires from boxing:

"Tyson gets it, he's an entertainer, he's top of his field, and when he chooses to hang up the boxing gloves, he's very much custom fit for WWE."

Fury has also expressed an interest in possibly facing Jake and Logan Paul in WWE one day.

