When was Brock Lesnar's last match in WWE?

Brock Lesnar shocked the WWE Universe by returning at SummerSlam 2021. The Beast Incarnate used to be an active superstar in WWE. However, we haven't seen him in a long time.

Brock Lesnar's last WWE match was at WrestleMania 36 back in 2020. He was defeated by Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. Many sources speculated that Brock Lesnar simply didn't want to wrestle without an audience, so he was absent for a majority of the pandemic era.

Fans expected Lesnar to be back as soon as the physical audience returned. Thankfully, Brock Lesnar didn't disappoint and returned at SummerSlam 2021. The former Universal Champion also debuted a new look at the event. He went on to hit an F-5 on John Cena.

When can we expect Brock Lesnar's next match in WWE?

If anything I am excited for this match between heel #RomanReigns and babyface #BrockLesnar probably at Crown jewel. It'd be a banger!! pic.twitter.com/LRQG88UWAO — TheEvilReincarnated (@CruelIncarnate) September 7, 2021

At SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar confronted the current Universal Champion - Roman Reigns. It was a hint by WWE that The Beast Incarnate will challenge The Tribal Chief soon.

We can expect Brock Lesnar's next match to be as soon as Crown Jewel 2021, which is scheduled to take place on October 21st. WWE has been teasing Lesnar's return for weeks, and he is expected to appear on the September 10th episode of SmackDown, which will air from Madison Square Garden. Brock Lesnar may issue a challenge for Roman Reigns at the event.

Last week's SmackDown saw WWE teasing the return of 'The Demon' Finn Balor and it was later announced that Finn Balor will be facing Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021.

When Lesnar returns to SmackDown, he may announce that he's next in line for Roman Reigns' Universal Title. We may see some sort of interference from The Beast during the main event at Extreme Rules, which could result in a triple threat match at Crown Jewel. If Reigns is able to take down Balor on his own, The Conqueror will be waiting for him at Crown Jewel.

Sooner or later, Brock Lesnar will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. It will be exciting to see which side Paul Heyman chooses after his former client returns to WWE.

What do you think? When will Brock Lesnar's next match happen? Sound off in the comments section!

