When did Carmella and Corey Graves get married? Know about their relationship following WWE star's pregnancy announcement

Many WWE fans noticed Carmella's absence prior to WrestleMania 39. Fortunately, the reason for her absence is positive as she recently announced her pregnancy with her husband and superstar Corey Graves.

Carmella began her journey in the Stamford-based promotion in 2014, the same year Corey Graves retired from in-ring competition. While the latter carried on with his WWE role as a commentator, The Princess of Staten Island continued hers as a wrestler, even winning the inaugural Women's Money in the Bank and the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Although both of their lives were intertwined for a while, the couple only began dating in 2019 and announced their engagement in October 2021. Carmella and Corey Graves got married on April 7, 2022.

The 35-year-old was reported to have sustained an injury during a live event in August 2022. The WWE star later revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage, which was followed by an ectopic pregnancy.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was paired up with Chelsea Green and was even set to compete against Bianca Belair and Asuka on the March 20 episode of RAW.

During the episode, Green noted that her partner was unavailable and had been replaced by Piper Niven. She was also advertised to team up with Chelsea for the Women's WrestleMania Showcase match, but her spot went to Sonya Deville.

How did Corey Graves react to Carmella's pregnancy announcement?

The former SmackDown Women's Champion may have missed out on a few matches with Chelsea Green ahead of her pregnancy, but one person who was with her through it all was Corey Graves. The commentator not only aided her in the WrestleMania 39 stage reveal, but also in their personal life.

While on Good Morning America, Carmella discussed an array of topics surrounding her pregnancy, which she found out about in March. The WWE star then noted that Graves was shocked and excited about the news, stating that they remain positive despite what happened in the past.

"He was completely shocked and surprised," she said, adding, "He was so excited, and from the get-go when I told him, we both just really tried to have such a positive outlook on it."

Due to her pregnancy, the WWE star's absence from the program will continue for a while. Still, her new role is something that many fans and professionals are happy about.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its heartiest congratulations to Carmella and Corey Graves!

