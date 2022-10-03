When did WWE's Carmella and Corey Graves start dating?

Carmella and Corey Graves are one of the most well-known WWE couples who net years after signing with the company. Despite them being public now, it came after many challenges.

In August 2011, Corey Graves signed with WWE and started wrestling at Florida Championship Wrestling in September of that year. Unfortunately, his run as an in-ring competitor came to a halt when he was forced to retire in 2014 due to concussion issues. Still, he continued his time as a commentator up to this day. That same year, Carmella debuted at NXT alongside former superstars Enzo Amore and W. Morrissey (fka Big Cass).

Although the two stars had known each other for quite a while, it wasn't until 2019 that they started dating. However, their relationship landed in hot waters when Graves' ex-wife accused the RAW Superstar of causing their divorce. The former SmackDown Women's Champion quickly denied this and shared that they were already in the process of divorce when they started dating.

"That is so far from the truth. I would never in a million years do that. When we first started dating, he was already going through the process of divorce."

Despite the controversy, the couple remained strong and confirmed their engagement in October 2021. Carmella and Graves eventually got married in April this year.

WWE star Carmella denied apparent "leaked" photo with Corey Graves

"The Most Beautiful Woman in All of WWE" might be out of action at the moment after a live event accident, but she still hasn't caught a break.

In her most recent tweet, Mella addressed fans about the reported leaked photo going around with Corey Graves and said it was only an edited image.

"Y’all really wanna see me fail, huh?? Photoshop is on another level these days She cute, but she ain’t me," tweeted Mella.

