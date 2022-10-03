Why is Carmella currently not on WWE television?

Carmella has been out of action on WWE television for almost two months now. Unfortunately, this was related to her last match, where she had a nasty collision with one of her opponents.

Before her absence, the RAW Superstar was heavily involved in the title picture against Belair. One of her last matches involved the EST of WWE in an episode of the Monday Night show for the RAW Women's Championship, which Belair retained.

At a house show at North Charleston, South California, the two rivals faced each other again in a triple threat match for the title with Asuka. The adrenaline-fuelled match went as planned until the three competitors got to the corner.

When Belair struck Asuka on the turnbuckle, Carmella attempted to attack The EST from behind. The champion attempted a backflip and accidentally collided with the former SmackDown Women's Champion. The Princess of Staten Island rolled out of the ring, and the referee threw up the 'X' sign. Belair and Asuka continued the action inside the ring, with the champion retaining her title.

This is where Carmella was said to have been injured last night. Fans in attendance say the ref threw up the X right after this

Fans in attendance also noted that although the absent superstar could stand up on her own, the staff were shielding her from the bright lights.

Carmella's injury during the WWE event was reportedly 'not severe'

While there was no comment to the extent of the apparent injury, she hasn't appeared in any recent programming.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the 34-year-old was fortunately not seriously injured.

"She just collapsed. She rolled herself out of the ring and ref Daphanie LeShasunn called for help. Belair and Asuka then worked right to the finish where Belair pinned Asuka," reported Dave Meltzer. "Carmella's injury was believed not to be severe, although she did miss the house show the next night."

The RAW Superstar has also replied to fans in the past that she is still recovering. However, she also teased a month ago that her return might be coming soon.

I see all your tweets. I miss you guys too!! Soon……. 🤑

Still, it looks like the Princess of Staten Island is taking some time to make sure she's at her full potential once she makes her WWE return.

