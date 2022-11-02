When did Carmella win her only WWE Women's Championship? (and what happened next)

Carmella signed a contract with WWE in 2013, but she has only held one Women's Championship at the moment. Still, the lead-up and aftermath of the title victory were definitely worth remembering.

The inaugural Women's Money in the Bank, held in 2017, was won by the Princess of Staten Island with the help of James Ellsworth's assistance. After winning the contract, she attempted to cash in on the SmackDown Women's Champion at the time, Charlotte Flair.

However, Mella eventually cashed in on her contract on the April 10, 2018, episode of the Blue brand. Flair was attacked by Billie Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics (IInspiration). This was quickly capitalized on by the former Ms. Money in the Bank, which led to her winning her first women's title.

A rematch between the two women took place at that year's Backlash, where Carmella retained the title. The former SmackDown Women's Champion then feuded with Asuka and had two title matches, with the latter unable to capture the championship both times, mostly because of Ellsworth.

Mella lost the title after 131 days during a triple threat match at SummerSlam against Becky Lynch and Flair, which the latter won. The former SmackDown star had another title run in 2021 as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Championship with Queen Zelina.

After returning as a singles competitor, she also feuded briefly with Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship, but was unsuccessful.

Carmella is happy with how the fans reacted to her 2017 Women's Money in the Bank victory

The inaugural Women's MITB match ended in controversy when Ellsworth grabbed the briefcase and gave it to Mella. Many fans were unhappy that a man was the one who captured the briefcase.

Due to this, Mella was stripped of the case and another match for the contract took place on a June 2017 episode of the Friday show, but she was able to win it again due to James' help.

Despite the backlash, the WWE star only looked at this positively. Carmella stated that she was happy with the negative feedback since it meant people were talking about it.

"I knew that was going to happen. the fans reacted exactly how I expected them to. They were upset, and honestly, I thought it was great. People were talking about it...Everything I like to do is over the top and have people talking about it. Ever since I won that match that's exactly what's happened with my career. Everyone has been talking about me, whether they love me, whether they hate me, whether they love to hate me, I don't really care, they're talking about me."

It will be interesting to see if Carmella will be placed in another title picture once she returns to WWE programming.

