When is Clash at the Castle? Details on WWE's next PLE

WWE is gearing up for Clash at the Castle 2024 after the conclusion of King and Queen of the Ring, which took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The upcoming premium live event is scheduled to go down on Saturday, June 15, in Glasgow, Scotland.

Since WrestleMania XL, the company has held multiple international premium live events, including Backlash in Lyon, France, and King and Queen of the Ring in the Middle East. Next month, WWE will present its first high-profile show in Scotland. Clash at the Castle will emanate live from OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow.

The first edition of Clash at the Castle took place in September 2022. It was headlined by Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, as they battled for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The event also saw the main roster debut of Solo Sikoa, who helped Reigns retain his gold against The Scottish Warrior.

Triple H later announced that it was the number one international premium live event in the promotion's history. With three weeks left for the next iteration of the show, many high-profile matches are expected to be added to the card soon. The Game recently confirmed a blockbuster title bout for the June 15 spectacle.

Damian Priest will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle

Damian Priest shockingly dethroned Drew McIntyre as World Heavyweight Champion after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania XL Night Two.

Last Saturday, Triple H confirmed that Drew McIntyre was cleared to compete. He also announced that the Scotsman will challenge Priest for the title at Clash at the Castle in Glasgow. Many expected the bout to take place in Saudi Arabia, but McIntyre was sidelined due to an elbow injury.

The Scottish Warrior will look to secure the World Heavyweight Championship in his home country after his loss at The Show of Shows. However, Priest seems determined to have a lengthy reign with the title. McIntyre is also embroiled in a feud with CM Punk. It will be interesting to see whether The Second City Saint will play a role in the bout's outcome.

Per a recent report, Punk is expected to be medically cleared to compete soon. He will likely lock horns with Drew McIntyre at a future premium live event.

