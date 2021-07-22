When did CM Punk last wrestle in WWE?

"When will CM Punk return to WWE?" is probably the most asked question in the wrestling industry. It seems that we may finally have an answer to that thanks to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Wrestling.

The wrestling journalist recently tweeted saying that CM Punk may be making his in-ring return soon, with AEW being the most likely destination.

CM Punk has been in talks for a potential return to the ring, Fightful Select has learned.



The rumor mill has been rampant about someone "bigger than Andrade" joining AEW, with the only valid contenders for the role being Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, and CM Punk.

So I heard that something “bigger than andrade” is coming to AEW.



I wonder what it is — Samster203 サミー・カラフ (@KhalafSammy) July 11, 2021

Going by recent reports, we may finally see CM Punk back in a wrestling ring. Given that All Out is set to happen in Chicago, AEW will be trying its best to get CM Punk for their August pay-per-view.

When did CM Punk wrestle his final match?

CM Punk's final bout in WWE was the 2014 Royal Rumble match. The Straight Edge Superstar was the first entrant in the Rumble match, fighting his way to the Final Four. CM Punk lasted for 49 minutes, the most by anyone in the match that year.

Kane eliminated Punk from the match. The Big Red Machine took revenge on Punk for taking him out him earlier in the bout.

The dirty finish was one of the immediate causes of CM Punk not showing up at the following RAW and SmackDown, which led to him being suspended for two months.

Following the suspension, CM Punk was handed his termination papers on his wedding day. Other reasons behind his WWE exit can be seen in the excerpt below taken from a 2014 TMZ Sports report.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ Sports ... CM Punk was livid when he learned officials scripted Batista to win the Royal Rumble ... because he feels Batista isn't in great wrestling shape and shouldn't be featured in the title match at the upcoming WrestleMania (the biggest event of the year). We're told CM Punk feels he earned the right to be in the main event at WrestleMania -- because he's been wrestling tirelessly over the past year from house shows to overseas events. Punk was angry when he found out he'd be wrestling Triple H at WrestleMania instead of squaring off in the title match. (H/T Bleacher Report)

The nature of his release led to CM Punk declaring that he would never return to WWE. CM Punk would later explain his departure from WWE on a podcast, which can be checked here.

It seems that CM Punk will be staying true to his promise, making his in-ring return for WWE's rival promotion instead.

