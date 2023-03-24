When CM Punk made a pitch to WWE that changed Jon Moxley's career forever

During his WWE run, CM Punk once made a huge pitch involving Jon Moxley that changed the wrestling world forever.

The Second City Saint was one of WWE's biggest superstars in the early 2010s. He left WWE on a sour note in 2014 and later shared his side of the story while appearing on Colt Cabana's podcast.

CM Punk revealed during the interview that The Shield was his idea. As per the former World Heavyweight Champion, WWE wanted him to form a heel stable on the main roster, along with Big Show and Daniel Bryan.

Punk was heavily against the plan, and pitched his own idea to head writer Eric Pankowski. He wanted WWE to bring up three guys from FCW to form a faction with him. The names that he suggested were Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Chris Hero.

WWE seemingly liked the idea but wanted Roman Reigns instead of Hero. Thus, the idea was greenlit and The Shield came into existence. Unfortunately, plans changed drastically and Punk was kept away from the stable in the end.

Check out CM Punk's comments below:

“What happened was, at that time [in WWE] the head writer was Eric Pankowski. He called me up one day and he was like, ‘Okay, uh, nobody knows you’re going to turn heel but we want to stick a stable with you,'” Punk said.

Punk described the following to head writer Eric:

“I’m willing to do the heel stable thing, but why don’t we pick three guys from FCW that are ready instead of using two guys, you know what I mean?....Ambrose, Rollins and Chris Hero [Kassius Ohno]. They wanted Roman Reigns. They came to me and they were like, ‘What about Leakee?’ I didn’t… it wasn’t my hill to die on. I said, ‘Sure,’ because it made sense to me.” [H/T Talksport]

As per CM Punk, WWE pitched for The Big Show and Bryan to form a stable with him, and Ambrose and Rollins were nowhere in the picture. One wonders where Ambrose would be if it hadn't been for Punk pitching his name to the creative team.

The Shield went on to become a legendary faction and all three members are doing quite well for themselves more than a decade later.

CM Punk seemingly doesn't think as highly of Dean Ambrose as he once used to

CM Punk recently shared a lengthy message on his Instagram story and deleted it soon after. The message had already gone viral before he removed it from his story.

The Voice of the Voiceless explained exactly what happened that caused a rift between him and All Elite Wrestling.

Punk also took a shot at Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley) and claimed that he said he wouldn't lose to him.

The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion also called Chris Jericho a liar and hinted that he will never step foot in an AEW ring again. Moxley has yet to comment on Punk's accusations.

What do you think would have happened with Moxley's career if CM Punk hadn't pitched his name to WWE back in the day? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes