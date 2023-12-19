When is CM Punk's first potential televised WWE match? Analyzing what we know so far

Since returning at Survivor Series: WarGames, CM Punk has been all over WWE TV. While Punk is signed to Monday Night RAW, he has made appearances on SmackDown and NXT, and he also cut promos on these brands. The 43-year-old has done so much already, but there's one significant thing he hasn't gotten around to yet.

The thing CM Punk has yet to do is wrestle a televised match in the Stamford-based promotion. While Punk is scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio on WWE's Live Holiday Tour on December 26, 2023, fans are curious to know when he will wrestle at a televised event.

The answer to this question could be the Royal Rumble. Even though many people would have liked to see Punk wrestle on RAW tonight, the chances of that happening are remote since he isn't scheduled to appear on the show. Similarly, the likelihood of him wrestling on RAW before Royal Rumble seems very low.

Expand Tweet

Given that CM Punk last wrestled at AEW All In, which took place back in August, WWE would want to book him at Live Events until Royal Rumble so that the 43-year-old can prepare for the PLE without any pressure. Once the Rumble is done, the chances of seeing Punk wrestle on RAW are very high.

WWE Superstar claims future match with CM Punk is inevitable

CM Punk's return to WWE has led to several superstars registering an interest in facing him. While it seems like Punk will be involved in a feud with Seth Rollins after Royal Rumble 2024, a superstar on SmackDown has already spoken about a potential feud with the Best in the World in the future.

The SmackDown star in question is Grayson Waller. During a conversation with Adrian Hernandez, Waller mentioned that he and Punk have been trained by the same coach. The Aussie added that while he had plenty of positive things to say about Punk, that would likely change in the future. Waller said:

"I was trained in NXT by Ace Steel, who was obviously Punk's coach as well. So I know the type of training that he went through. Ace Steel is a great trainer, man. He's very hard-nosed, very to the point. He got me a lot of my first matches in NXT. So you know what? I have nothing but positive things to say about Ace, and nothing but positive things currently to say about Punk. But I'm sure that will change in the future." [From 10:08 to 10:34]

Given that Waller has already shared the stage with legends like Edge and John Cena, it won't be surprising to see him go up against CM Punk at some point. Until then, it will be interesting to see what Punk achieves on RAW.