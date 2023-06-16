When Cody Rhodes had to be 'exorcised' of the WWE 'demon': The 37-year old's savage roast you may have forgotten about

Cody Rhodes left WWE on a bitter note in 2016. The American Nightmare joined The Elite in the independent circuit. Despite his exit from Vince McMahon-led promotion, Cody struggled to get the the company's ‘demon’ out of him. The 37-year-old star had to wait for some time before a certain priest showed up to exorcise the demon.

The former Ring of Honor World Champion’s hilarious roast of WWE aired as part of episode 127 of Being The Elite. The episode was titled “The Exorcism of Cody Rhodes.” The video showed the American Nightmare exhibiting erratic behavior. His eyes had turned white, something Flip Gordon pointed out during the episode.

Cody even had the old WWF logo painted on his chest for the video. The former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion namedropped some of the most iconic WWE finishers while he was being hilariously exorcised by Christopher Daniels. In the end, the Fallen Angel finally managed to remove the WWE demon from his friend’s body.

Check out the entire episode below:

The episode aired several months before the arrival of AEW on the wrestling map. All performers featured in the video except for Marty Scrull and Flip Gordon would end up joining the Tony Khan-led promotion full time. That, however, didn’t stop fans from wondering what could’ve happened had The Elite signed with WWE.

Cody Rhodes’ match at Money in the Bank finally revealed

The American Nightmare lost to Brock Lesnar after he passed out to the Kimura Lock at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Cody issued an open challenge for the Beast the following night on RAW, but didn’t get an answer.

The 2023 Royal Rumble winner was confronted by Dominik Mysterio last week on RAW. Dom Dom delivered a cheap shot on the American Nightmare before bragging about it on social media.

The two met once again this past Monday on RAW. Cody Rhodes challenged Dominik to a match at Money in the Bank. Rhea Ripley accepted the match on her stablemate's behalf.

Fans can check out the card for the July 1st premium live event by clicking here.

