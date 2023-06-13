Updated WWE Money in the Bank 2023 match card after RAW: Seth Rollins' opponent confirmed, Men's Ladder Match full (June 12, 2023)

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 match card saw several additions during the latest episode of RAW. The promotion booked a World Heavyweight Championship match in addition to a singles match for the upcoming Premium Live Event. Moreover, the sixth and final participant in the men’s ladder match was confirmed during the show.

As seen on this week's RAW, Finn Balor demanded a title shot against Seth Rollins at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. The Judgment Day leader called out the Visionary for costing him his momentum seven years ago. Rollins agreed to put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against his longtime rival. He said he wanted Balor to bring back his former self for the much-anticipated clash.

The Money in the Bank match card also saw the addition of a singles bout. Cody Rhodes challenged Dominik Mysterio to a match at the Premium Live Event.

The American Nightmare crashed Rhea Ripley’s new title reveal ceremony to call out Dom Dom. Mami accepted the challenge on Dominik’s behalf. The Miz arrived to cause a distraction allowing Dominik to bust open Cody with a cheap shot.

Damian Priest also found his way to WWE Money in the Bank 2023. The Archer of Infamy defeated Matt Riddle in the final qualifier for the ladder match. Priest had a stare-down with Intercontinental Champion Gunther after the match before stepping out of his way to let him destroy the Original Bro inside the ring.

Below is the updated match card for WWE Money in the Bank 2023 as of Monday, June 12.

Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Damian Priest – Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Zelina Vega vs. Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark vs. Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. TBD – Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mystery (with Rhea Ripley) – Singles match

Seth Rollins (C) vs. Finn Balor – Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

The Judgment Day set for action at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

The events of Monday Night RAW allowed three of the four members of the Judgment Day to punch their ticket to the big Premium Live Event. Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor all will be looking to prove something two weeks from Saturday.

Dom will take on the American Nightmare after Brock Lesnar didn’t answer Cody’s open challenge. Finn Balor will get his shot at redemption against Seth Rollins. Damian Priest will look to win the briefcase that’s been won with dirty tactics in the past.

It remains to be seen if these three members of the Judgment Day will stand tall at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 at The O2 Arena in London, England, on July 1.

