When Cody Rhodes made inappropriate comment about current WWE star's wife's body

During his first stint in WWE, Cody Rhodes played several gimmicks, including his "Dashing" persona. In 2010, "Dashing" Cody Rhodes hosted a kissing challenge on the third season of NXT. AJ Lee, Kaitlyn, Maxine, and Trinity (Naomi) were the four remaining contestants at the time.

While Kaitlyn had no problem locking lips with The American Nightmare, Maxine only let him kiss her left hand. Meanwhile, Trinity refused to kiss Rhodes, stating that she would not do it "if he were the last man on Earth." She also told him that he was "crazy" to think she would kiss him after he locked lips with Kaitlyn and Maxine's hand.

Rhodes seemed a little taken aback by Trinity's reaction and comments. He then made an inappropriate comment about her backside.

"Okay, well, I respect your resolve, Naomi. I must tell you, though, I have plenty of ladies already carrying around my bags, and clearly [looks at Trinity's backside] you've got a little bit too much baggage for me to begin with," he said. [3:02 - 3:17]

While the former SmackDown Women's Champion got extremely angry at Rhodes' comments, the latter laughed and moved on to AJ Lee.

Trinity is married to WWE SmackDown star Jimmy Uso

After joining the Stamford-based company in 2009, Trinity and Jimmy Uso met in developmental. The couple dated for a few years before tying the knot in January 2014.

While Jimmy Uso is still an active competitor in WWE, Trinity walked out during an episode of Monday Night RAW in May 2022. Her official departure from the company was confirmed several months later. Last April, the 35-year-old made her IMPACT Wrestling debut. She recently captured the Impact Knockouts World Championship after defeating Deonna Purrazzo at Slammiversary.

