When former top WWE star expressed her desire to kiss Cody Rhodes before he married Brandi Rhodes

In February 2013, Cody Rhodes and Kaitlyn teased an on-screen romantic storyline in WWE. However, the former Divas Champion later decided not to hang out with Rhodes when she saw The Bella Twins flirting with him.

Nearly three years before the brief storyline, Kaitlyn expressed her interest in kissing The American Nightmare under the mistletoe in an episode of Ask the Divas in December 2010:

"[Mistletoe kiss?] Cody Rhodes. I mean, he has good hygiene, and he always has chapstick," she said. [2:17 - 2:22]

In September 2013, Rhodes married another former WWE Superstar, Brandi Rhodes (fka Eden). The couple now have a daughter together. Meanwhile, Kaityln tied the knot with her second husband, Grant Dziak, last year.

Cody Rhodes is currently active on WWE RAW

While Kaitlyn left the Stamford-based company in 2014, Cody Rhodes continued performing in WWE until 2016. He and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, then left the promotion.

Last year, The American Nightmare returned to the Stamford-based company after nearly six years of absence. He has since won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match and challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, he failed to capture the title as he lost to The Tribal Chief following interference from Solo Sikoa.

On RAW After Mania, Rhodes was brutally attacked by Brock Lesnar. He later challenged The Beast Incarnate to a first-time-ever match. The two superstars will square off at Backlash in Puerto Rico next Saturday. Meanwhile, Rhodes has also expressed interest in pursuing the new World Heavyweight Championship on RAW:

"You know, the goal is still the same for me but by no means am I or should anyone be looking down on the new world championship because it's one of those things I think in time people will hopefully come to love and revere. It's being positioned as the lead title for the brand itself, and it'll take a lead individual to do it and handle it, and RAW has a stacked, stacked roster. So, I definitely want to throw myself in the mix," he told ComicBook Nation.

