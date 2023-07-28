When current WWE star accepted to become Jason Momoa's ex-lover

Over the past few years, several current WWE Superstars have appeared in TV shows and movies. For example, Roman Reigns starred in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw alongside his cousin and wrestling legend The Rock (Dwayne Johnson). Meanwhile, Seth Rollins was recently cast in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World movie.

In 2019, another current superstar, Natalya, received a lucrative offer to act in a movie with Hollywood star Jason Momoa. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was told she would play the role of Momoa's ex-lover in the film.

Although Natalya initially had no idea who Momoa was, she later became excited about the project after discovering he was a big Hollywood star. However, her first call with "the actor" was shocking. The 41-year-old noticed that the person on the other end of the phone had a British accent, unlike Momoa.

When she became suspicious, the current RAW star asked him to follow her on Instagram. To her surprise, Natalya later found a post on Momoa's Instagram announcing that someone was calling people pretending to be him.

Natalya was devastated to learn that she'd been catfished because she believed she was doing a movie with Jason Momoa. She described her feelings on Total Divas, in which the story was featured.

"I feel so stupid because I called my mom, I called my sister, I called TJ. I'm so pissed off at Jason Momoa. I have never been catfished before and now I understand what it's like to be catfished because I believed in my heart that I was going to be doing a movie. It's a lesson learned, don't ever pick up your phone," she said. [1:17 - 1:42]

What did Jason Momoa say about comparisons to WWE star Roman Reigns?

As both are at the top of their respective industries, fans have continuously pointed out how similar Jason Momoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns look.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Momoa addressed the comparison, stating that he had heard about it but never met the WWE Superstar.

"I've had it (the comparison) a couple times. I haven't had the honor of meeting him yet," he said. [H/T: wrestlingnews.co]

