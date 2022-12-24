When current WWE Superstar tried to kiss Nikki Bella behind John Cena's back on Total Divas

The January 19, 2016, episode of Total Divas was the most outrageous in the E! reality show's history. Dolph Ziggler, Nikki Bella's ex-boyfriend, told the former Divas Champion he could give her two things she wanted most in a relationship: marriage and kids.

The problem? Not only did Nikki have no interest in rekindling her relationship with Ziggler, but at the time, she was dating WWE's top star John Cena. To make matters worse, The Showoff wanted to prove that he was serious by kissing Nikki – an advance that was brutally declined.

Before leaning in for a kiss, Ziggler had this to say to his ex-girlfriend:

"Okay, five years later, I'm grown up. All the things that you've talked about, we talked about, I can actually do for you. I can give you kids. I can give you a husband. I think the two of us together..." [From 0:13 – 0:25]

Ziggler, real name Nick Nemeth, then attempted to kiss Nikki, who responded by slapping him in the face.

"Nick! Were you just gonna kiss me? Honestly, I thought more of you," Nikki responded. [From 0:26 – 0:39]

Ziggler asked for two more seconds of Nikki's time to explain his actions, but the Total Divas star said "no" and walked away.

Nikki Bella's Total Divas drama did not end there

During her time as a Total Divas cast member, Nikki Bella's scenes often revolved around her relationships away from the ring. She frequently spoke about wanting to marry and have a family with John Cena.

However, having been married before, the WWE veteran was hesitant to tie the knot again. He also never wanted kids.

Although Cena loved Nikki, he told her she could get back together with Ziggler if she really wanted to:

"I love you, you know I love you, you know I treat you as a grown woman, and if you feel that there's a connection there and you want to pursue it, I can't stop you, and I'd be so stupid for trying to. It's not like I'm gonna slap him with an empty white glove and challenge him to a duel on Main Street. It's just not how it works. I don't wanna downplay it, but what can I do?" [From 41:12 – 41:46 on the WWE Network]

Nikki Bella clearly disliked Cena's response. In a separate interview scene, the WWE Hall of Famer told cameras she would have been "furious" if the roles were reversed. She added that Cena should have done something to show he was mad, such as throwing a piece of bread.

Several years later, Nikki is now married to dancer Artem Chigvintsev. They also have a child together. Meanwhile, Cena is married to engineer Shay Shariatzadeh.

