When currently absent WWE star cost Roman Reigns the Money in the Bank briefcase

Roman Reigns seemed set to win the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2015. At least, that's what the WWE Universe thought. However, WWE had other plans that took Reigns in an alternate direction.

During the high-stakes match in 2015, The Big Dog overpowered the likes of Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston Kane, and others. Fans believed they were about to see Reigns unhook the briefcase, but a surprising assault prevented the SmackDown star from securing the victory.

Bray Wyatt, currently absent from WWE TV, arrived in the ring and attacked Roman Reigns. The latter crashed to the floor, and Sheamus used this window of opportunity to climb the ladder to secure the MITB briefcase. The shocking angle kickstarted a rivalry between The Eater of Worlds and The Head of the Table.

Their feud continued for a while after Money in the Bank in June 2015. WWE's creative team even included Reigns' daughter in the program, making the rivalry highly personal.

As days passed, it became evident that Reigns focused more on fighting for his family than pursuing the world championship. The rivalry between Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns was well-received by fans, and the WWE Universe struggled to pick a favorite.

The duo battled at WWE Hell in a Cell in 2015, and Roman Reigns pinned Bray Wyatt for the victory.

Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt to begin his historic title reign

Reigns took a hiatus from WWE before WrestleMania 36 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2020 right after the Universal Championship match between 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. He attacked Strowman and then-champion Wyatt, indicating his intention to pursue the title.

The Tribal Chief was booked in a triple threat match at Payback 2020 against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman with the Universal Championship on the line. Reigns overpowered both superstars to secure the title. The victory marked the beginning of his dominant reign as Universal Champion.

At Night of Champions 2023, Reigns completed 1000 days as Universal Champion and was later presented the new Undisputed Universal Championship by Triple H. Meanwhile, Wyatt has been sidelined from TV due to a potential "physical issue."

