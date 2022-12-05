When did Dwayne Johnson buy his current house?

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most popular people living in the world today. His exploits as a wrestler, actor and producer have made him into the megastar he is. If you live in 2022 and haven't heard of him, your address must have been 'under a rock' (pun fully intended).

Johnson's popularity and success have resulted in him being an incredibly wealthy man. He's used his drive, power, hunger and devouring skills to amass a lot of money and invest it in the right places. This includes the house he currently lives in, which he spent a whopping $27.8 million on.

If you came here wanting to know when The Great One bought his abode and the details surrounding it, you have come to the right place. Read on to find out more about his house.

Dwayne Johnson's current house is located in Beverly Hills, California. It was formerly owned by actor and comedian Paul Reiser. He sold it to the WWE legend, who stumped up the money he asked for in exchange for one of the finest mansions in the area.

Johnson resides in this house and lives close to Hollywood A-listers like Sylvester Stallone, Denzel Washington, Rod Stewart, Eddie Murphy, and Sofia Vergara. The 3.67 acre property was an investment he made in 2021, and it has been one of the best decisions of the former WWE Champion's life.

Dwayne Johnson's thoughts on playing Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson didn't amass his millions (AND MILLIONS!) of fans and dollars by sitting in his mansion. He works hard for a living and extensively promotes what he does, including his latest movie Black Adam.

Johnson spent years working on Black Adam. The movie was released earlier this year and made waves at the box office. He spoke about what it was like to bring Teth-Adam to life on the main screen and how the movie changed his life.

"I have been saying for some time, there’s a new era in the DC Universe that’s about to begin. What I really meant by, ‘This is a new era in the DC Universe,’ is listening to the fans. And doing our best to give the fans what they want. I’ve been waiting for someone to step up and address the fans and say, 'Hey, we hear you.' So finally, after many months turned into many years, we ended up with what we ended up at." [H/T CinemaBlend]

Dwayne Johnson is currently enjoying the success of his film. It is a well-deserved piece of victory, one that has become another feather in his cap.

