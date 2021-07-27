Eddie Guerrero is one of the greatest wrestlers to have graced the wrestling industry who unfortunately, passed away in 2005 at the young age of 38. Eddie Guerrero was recently called a B+ player by a Twitter user in a tweet that has now been deleted.

This tweet about Eddie Guerrero has been the topic of discussion lately

The tweet caused a stir on social media, leading to many fans and wrestlers posting their tributes to Eddie Guerrero on social media.

Eddie Guerrero is the GOAT. 👊🏽☠️🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/8MJNv1Uycb — SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) July 25, 2021

Eddie Guerrero's legacy can be justified by the fact that Kurt Angle, an Olympic gold-medalist and wrestling legend, considers Eddie to be one of the top-three wrestlers in the entire industry. Here's an excerpt from 2017, which sees Kurt Angle talking about Eddie's greatness on the Talk Is Jericho podcast:

"That’s mind-blowing. I mean, Eddie Guerrero could have been the absolute greatest of all time because when I wrestled him, he was still in that top three we were talking about, so he had it all. Eddie Guerrero was so entertaining, but he also had all the technique. He was such a great wrestler and he got it. He got finishes. He knew how to structure them." (H/T : PopCulture)

During his run in World Championship Wrestling, Eddie Guerrero was able to win the WCW United States and Cruiserweight Championships. Additionally, Eddie Guerrero led the famous Latino World Order faction during his run in the now-defunct promotion.

In what was approximately a 7-year WWE run that followed his departure from WCW, Eddie Guerrero achieved what many couldn't in the Vince McMahon-led promotion. Having won the United States, Tag Team, European, and Intercontinental Championships, Eddie Guerrero was able to break the glass ceiling and win the ultimate title, the WWE Championship.

When did Eddie Guerrero win the WWE Championship?

Eddie Guerrero won his first (and only) WWE Championship on February 15, 2004, when he defeated then-champion Brock Lesnar to conclude the No Way Out PPV.

Eddie Guerrero would hold on to the title for a few months before losing it to JBL on the July 15, 2004 edition of SmackDown, courtesy of interference from Kurt Angle.

The WWE Championship victory wasn't Eddie Guerrero's final one, as he went on to have a Tag title reign with Rey Mysterio. Guerrero would soon turn heel on Mysterio, which led to the famous "Custody of Dominik" match at SummerSlam in 2005.

Following his tragic death in 2005, Eddie Guerrero was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006 by Chris Benoit, Rey Mysterio, and his nephew Chavo Guerrero. Rey Mysterio would go on to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22, dedicating the victory to Eddie Guerrero.

