When Edge immediately regretted spearing former WWE Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Edge hit a devastating Spear on Mick Foley at WrestleMania 22 and regretted the move right away.

The Rated-R Superstar met The Hardcore Legend in a Hardcore match at WrestleMania 22 in 2006. They feuded for a while on WWE RAW ahead of The Show of Shows. The feud eventually culminated in a brutal and violent contest at 'Mania.

During the early moments of the match, Edge hit a thunderous Spear on Mick Foley. But something was off with him immediately after hitting the move. He writhed in pain while Foley removed his shirt, only to reveal another shirt covered in barbed wire. Foley's cunningness ended up costing Edge dearly and gave him a bloody arm.

Edge had the final laugh that night

Mick Foley gave everything he had in an attempt to win the match that night, but he eventually failed to pick up a win. A Spear through the ring ropes on a flaming table sealed the victory for the former World Heavyweight Champion. He left the arena with Lita's assist after a career-defining performance.

Here's what The Rated-R Superstar said about the classic encounter while speaking on WWE Untold:

“As I’m crawling over to pin Mick, I’m looking at my arm because it’s smoking… and that does something to your brain. When I crawled over, I pulled his shoulder back and put my arm over the top and told him I loved him.”

As for Foley, he received a loud ovation from the fans in attendance as he went backstage. Foley did everything he could but still fell short, and the better man won that night at WrestleMania 22.

The two men later formed an alliance, with Foley turning heel in a rare occurrence. They teamed up with Lita, and the trio took on Terry Funk, Tommy Dreamer, and Beulah McGillicutty in a Hardcore match at WWE One Night Stand 2006. The villains came out victorious when the dust had settled.

Do you remember the epic moment when Mick Foley fooled The Rated-R Superstar at WrestleMania 22?

